Ondo Amotekun trains 600 new officers

About 600 successful candidates shortlisted from the 14,500 applicants for the Basic Regular Training Course for the Ondo State Security Network Agency Codenamed Amotekun, have commenced training on Thursday.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while declaring the training program opened at the Technical College in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Adeleye said the successful candidates who have scaled through the accreditation process of a total medical report, blood pressure, temperature, respirative were shortlisted for training

He said the new recruits will undergo basic Amotekun training which are intelligence, combat, arm usage, monitoring, intervention, quick response and other security issues.

He said: “For now training and retraining is a continuous thing as they have been selected to serve their fatherland and be trained by professionals which will last for a month.

“There are 600 trainees in this camp as well as numeral instructors who are professionals in their respective fields”

He advised the men “to abide by the rules and regulations as regimentation and discipline are the order of the day.

“You will undergo series of lectures, drills, basic tactics and weapon handling during the course of your training. These would be carefully fasioned purposefully to bring out the best in you.”

The Amotekun boss warned that every trainee should make sure they stick to rules and regulations of the program that any trainee seen imbibing in culture contrary to Amotekun would be dismissed.

The commander warned them against using the outfit to opress the people or embark on corruption practices.

“It’s not everyone that started the course that finished. It depends on how much you put out in the training you get,” he said

Also speaking the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Government, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, emphasised that the Government has put everything in place to ensure adequate security in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.Ondo Amotekun trains 600 new officers

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Ondo Amotekun trains 600 new officers