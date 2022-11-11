Ondo Amotekun arrests teenager for raping brother’s wife, nine others 

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, have apprehended a 16-year-old teenager, identified as Precious, for raping his brother’s wife and nine other girls in his community.

The teenager who admitted to raping his brother’s wife said nine other women between the age of 19 and 25 had been raped by him in the settlement farm, Laosun in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The young boy who was also arrested for stealing 25 litres of palm oil said he was able to carry out the act when his brother travelled out of the settlement farm.

He said he wanted to steal from his brother’s room when he saw the wife naked while sleeping and mounted on her to rape the women.

He confessed to having raped nine other girls within the settlement, he said, “In Laosun I have raped nine girls. Some of them are between 19 and 25 years. I usually visit them at the night and I will go into their rooms and start sleeping with them.

“I do not use guns or knives to threaten them. I was caught on some occasions and they will beat me and leave me. I have never been arrested before

“I was arrested for stealing 25 litres of palm oil in order to gather money to buy a phone.

“I came to the house and saw my brother’s wife sleeping naked. I went into the room and slept on top of her.”

The Commander of Ondo Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspect would soon be charged in court.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE