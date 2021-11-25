Ondo Amotekun arrests suspected herdsmen for abducting two fellow herdsmen

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, have rescued two Fulani herdsmen abducted by a gang of suspected Fulani herdsmen in Supare Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure said a member of the syndicate, Sidi Amodu, was apprehended when the men of the state security outfit burst on the criminals inside a forest in Supare Akoko.

According to him, the two victims, Musa Ibrahim and Amidu Ibrahim, who are brothers from the same parent, were abducted and tied to the tree and their hostages were about to slaughter them when the Amotekun Corps arrived at the scene.

He explained that the criminals numbering seven, ran away, leaving Amodu who was sleeping behind when the Amotekun Corps invaded their den.

“This is a case of herdsmen being kidnapped by fellow Fulani men. The two victims rescued by Amotekun are Musa Ibrahim and Amidu Ibrahim, they are siblings and they are herdsmen.

“They were kidnapped in Supare Akoko and valuables are taken from them after the kidnap operation and they were tied and about to be slaughtered by fellow Fulani men before our men got wind of it

“We penetrated the forest where they are hiding and we are able to apprehend one of the criminals.

“He confessed to the crime and said the gang is a group of seven and that they migrated into the state from Benin and Kogi state. He said the last kidnap they did involved eight people. He said they all scattered when the Amotekun men came in order not to be arrested

“We have been able to take care of the two victims that were abducted. The suspected kidnappers, Sidi Amodu claimed he came in from Kogi for the purpose of this kidnapping and that they hired cows as a cover-up because they are not the real owners of the cows.

“He said they have operated in some bad portion of the road in Ajowa Akoko, Akunnu and Supare areas of the state.

“This is to tell criminals in Ondo state that our resolute to ensure zero tolerance to crime will not any other any condition compromised.

“We have been able to harvest other criminals in the last one week of the ongoing operation clean up. Many of them specialised in armed robbery

The suspect, Amodu who confessed to the crime said they moved with some hired cows from Okenne in Kogi state to Ondo state to perpetuate their criminal activities and disguised as herdsmen.

He disclosed that they have been able to rob at some bad spots on the road in areas like Akunnu Akoko, Supare Akoko and Ajowa Akoko but said the two brothers were kidnapped by the gang to get some ransom from them.

He disclosed that the group had been able to kidnap about eight people while their families paid a ransom for their release.

The two Ibrahim brothers said they received the beating of their lives from the hoodlums who covered their faces and tied them to the trees.

“They tortured us and tell us to call our relatives to bring ransom to release us or they will kill us. They beat us and were about to kill us when the Amotekun men arrived at the forest.”

However, the Leadership of Fulani herders in the state have pledged to weed out criminal elements among them within the next few months.

The leadership of the herders from Akure, Owo and Ose Local Government Areas assured the state government that all the criminal elements amongst them would be identified and flushed out in order to bring the desired peace to the state.

