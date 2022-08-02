Ondo Amotekun arrests 30-year-old man who shot his girlfriend

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun have arrested a 30-year-old man, Seun Ojo, who shot his girlfriend at close range for ignoring him but giving other men attention.

Ojo who confessed to killing his girlfriend, identified as Enny said the deceased has stopped talking to him and she gives her attention to other men in the area, saying he was jealous and shot her dead.

According to her, the late Enny was a prostitute and had been avoiding him after they had some issues in their relationship

The suspect, Seun Ojo, said his girlfriend, Enny, who he claimed was into prostitution had been ignoring him and as well giving other men attention.

According to Ojo who was paraded alongside 44 other suspected criminals at the headquarters of Amotekun in Ondo state, and said “My girlfriend name is Enny, she is a prostitute who always comes to Ikare junction in Owo. I shot her after I noticed that she gives other men more attention than I.

“We have been having issues for a while now. That particular day she repeated what I warned her against and I became furious and I shot her. But she did not die. I learnt that she is in hospital.

“I’m not a cultist, and I have never shot anyone in my life. The gun that I used against her belongs to my father who is a hunter. My father use the gun to hunt and kill animals.”

Also, the Amotekun men apprehended six members of a kidnap syndicate who specialize in hypnotizing their victims before abducting them in Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state

The suspects include a 45-year-old mother, Mrs Folashade Adesanya and her daughter, Rachel who were arrested along with a 65-year-old herbalist, Muritala Jimoh, who fortified the kidnap syndicate before going for the operation.

Confessing to the crime, Mrs Adesanya said she directed the gang to abduct the pregnant mentally deranged woman to take delivery of her baby and take possession of the baby.

According to her, she decided to take the steps after waiting for many years to conceive her first child almost twenty years ago but said they were caught by men of the state security outfit while trying to take the mad woman away and begged for forgiveness.

Speaking, while parading the suspects, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested with 38 other suspected criminals in the last two weeks.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect Adeleye said “This is sending a signal to criminals that we remain resolute despite the pressures on the no-crime situation in Ondo State, zero tolerance to crime, we remain resolute. We are calling on criminals to run away from Ondo State as we will not tolerate them.

“All security agencies, the police, army, DSS, Civil Defence, even the vigilantes have been properly briefed on the influx of undesirable elements into the state. And we are determined that once you are not here for peace, we are here for war with you.





Some of the criminals are being investigated while we have concluded investigations on some of them and they are going to court. Some of them are being kept for strategic security purposes within the ambit of the law.

“We want the general public to be wary of people using okada to kidnap. We have cases here where they use some spiritual means to hypnotise people that they carry on their okada and they carry them to an unknown destination”

The Amotekun Commander further stated that “We have a case of one of them that specialises in killing okada riders, taking over their okada, dismantling and sending it out of the state. We tracked him to Ore.

“From Ore, we arrested three of his accomplice and the ring leader escaped to Ogun State. We contacted the Amotekun in Ogun State who assisted us in apprehending him. We have him back here now”

“We also have a group that specialises in kidnappings. They actually kidnapped a lady in Ore. But we were able to get the victim out alive without ransom and we were also able to apprehend the suspected kidnappers.

“The times have since changed, so we should know that security is everybody’s business now, and our slogan now is ‘You see something, you say something’. Anything you see and you are not clear about, please say to security agencies.”

Adeleye who disclosed that the suspects will be charged to court after completion of the investigation, emphasised that all the security agencies in the state have been properly briefed on the influx of undesirable elements to the state and it is determined to wage war against them.

