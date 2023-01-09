Ondo Amotekun arrests 150 suspected criminals, recovers six trailers during yuletide celebration

The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, on Monday disclosed that about 150 suspected criminals were arrested within the state and during the joint inter-border patrol by Ondo and Osun States during the just concluded yuletide season.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this said the joint operation yielded positive results after goods worth millions of naira were recovered when six trucks hijacked by some suspected armed robbers were recovered.

According to Adeleye, the Amotekun Corps from the two states were able to dislodge criminals operating on the busy Ife/Ilesha/Akure highway from the forests along the axis, saying there was no report of kidnapping on the highway, as the joint patrol teams moved on the highway from dusk to dawn to prevent armed robbers who usually attacked travellers from carrying out their dastardly operations.

Apart from this, the Amotekun Commander also disclosed that some Taxi drivers who specialized in dispossessing passengers of their valuables were arrested within the Akure metropolis.

He said some 16 suspected kidnappers were also arrested before concluding their plans to carry out an operation and recovered locally made guns with which they use to carry out their operations.

According to Akogun Adeleye who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security Matters; “We deployed 550 of our men at every junction and black spot of all major roads.

“About 150 suspected criminals and six trailers were apprehended by the border patrol team at the 2022 exercise. Among those arrested were 16 suspected kidnappers who were arrested just before they conclude plans to carry out the dastardly act.

“There was no case of kidnap within the Akure metropolis and at the borders, we also had an onslaught against Kidnappers, especially in Ose and Akoko local governments areas.

“Throughout this period, we only recorded two Kidnap incidents and 30 attempts. We also recovered locally-made guns with which they use to carry out their operations.

“Apart from this, we arrested taxi drivers that deceived commuters so as to dispossess them of their wares and funds in the state”, the Commander stated.





“We did not record any violent crime throughout this period. We owe this to the protection of God Almighty and with the support of the state Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Our appreciation also goes to the good people of Ondo state for giving us timely information over this period of time.

“During the border patrol exercise, we intercepted six trailers that were suspected to be highjacked and we were able to bring them to Akure and delivered the goods to the rightful owners.

” The drivers and the suspected armed robbers are still going through the normal criminal investigation procedure as some of them are already at the correctional center as we speak”, he said.

Adeleye noted that cases of herdsmen and farmers clashes had reduced in the state, saying “about a year ago, we received over 500 petitions of farmers and herders clashes, but now, it has reduced to 20. We don’t want this to exist again”

He assured, that the Corps will continue to provide adequate security which he described as the major catalyst for socio-economic growth of Ondo State.

He hailed all the security agencies in the state, which include, the Army, Policemen, the DSS, DIA, and the Civil Defence Corps, saying the Ondo Amotekun Corps would continue to work hand in hand with the agencies to ensure that peace continues to reign in the state.