Ondo Amotekun arrests 100 suspected criminals

Barely a week after the launch of “Operation ‘Gba ‘le, Gba ‘ko” by the State Security Network, known as Amotekun in Ondo state, the Commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that over 100 suspected criminals operating between the border towns of Kogi and Edo states have been arrested for various offences.

Adeleye who stated this in Akure, the state capital, during the parade of the suspected criminals expressed satisfaction, that the newly launched operation has been able to track down the suspects who had been tormenting the state.

He said “Today we have been able to break a syndicate that specialised in vandalising communication network power Mars transformer and generators.

“We impounded the vehicles which they hired. We were also able to arrest the perpetrators who would be charged in court. We have two different sets that we are still profiling. The other members of the syndicate are at large as our men are on their trail.

”We were also able to arrest the perpetrators who will go to court today. We have two different sets who are still profiling the other members.

“The bottom line is that during this yuletide season in the “Ember months”, it is total zero tolerance to crime activities in Ondo state and as we talk, we have over 300 men in all major roads leading in and out of Ondo state.

“We also have patrol vehicles patrolling the major roads access into Ondo state under the border patrol in other to ensure people can sleep with their two eyes closed and we have in our custody, those that are stealing transformer, Illegal possession of firearms and some of them that specialized in burgling houses and shops”

He admonished residents of the state to always feel free to ‘Say something if you see something to us

“Our distress call number remains 08079999989. We assure you of the a-24 hours security coverage of the entire state and the highways leading in and out of Ondo state and for those that are thinking of taking advantage of the border towns of Kogi and Edo. I will say your time is up.

“Men of the Army, the police, Civil Defence, the DSS and the Amotekun Corps are on 24 hours patrol of the access road and this tells you the synergy that exists among all security agencies in the state. Hence we remain resolute that there is zero tolerance to crime in Ondo State”, he said.

The Corps commander who assured of a secured situation during the electoral period said “We are not only protecting the INEC Office, we are also going to protect all critical access of both the state and federal including the local government area as well.

”What we are saying is that we will have total security coverage for the entire Ondo state. But in the town of Owo and all adjoining local governments, we are trying to ensure that visitors can come and go without being molested and all major roads leading into the state are also been covered without creating any security gap in the urban centre.

“This is the essence of operation “Gba le Gba’ko’. You can see part of the dividends of the operation these are part of the dividends of the operation as it had already started yielding results.”

