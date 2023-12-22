About 14 suspects, including a 72-year-old kidnapping syndicate, were arraigned before a magistrate court in Akure, Ondo State, for various offences ranging from kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, and murder by men of the Amotekun Corps in the state.

The defendants include Wisdom Victor, arraigned for stealing a cell phone; Raphael Adeniyi for stealing mechanic equipment; Friday Samson; Babatunde Abiodun; Iroko Ojo; and Ariyo Bamikole Ayuba Asiru for stealing a goat and motorcycles.

The septuagenarian, Basiru Mohammadu, who resides in Upenmen, Owo, was brought before the court on a charge of kidnapping.

According to the State Prosecutor, O.F. Akeredolu, Mohammed committed the offence on November 17, 2023, at about 6:00 p.m. at Upenmen Forest, Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the State.

He told the court that Mohammadu, a security man on a farm, and others still at large conspired to kidnap two people, including his boss.

The charge reads in part, “That you, Mohammadu Basiru, and others now at large, on or about November 17, 2023, at about 6:00 pm, at Upenmen Forest, Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, within the Criminal Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire with others still at large to kidnap Nelson Adeyemi and Olaoye Olaniyi.”

He said the offence contravenes Section 2 and Section 6 of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010.

The prosecutor, however, prayed the court to remand the accused at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, the defence counsel, Kehinde Osadugba, urged the court to adjourn the case to enable his client to reply to the application.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni adjourned the case till December 27, 2023, for a reply and ruling on the application.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…