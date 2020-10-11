Ondo: Akeredolu’s victory, referendum on his sterling performance ― Lagos APC

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Ondo State governor, Olurotimi Akeredolu on his victory in the gubernatorial election held in the state on Saturday.

Lagos APC, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Hon Seye Oladejo described the victory as a referendum of the good people of Ondo State on the sterling performance of Governor Akeredolu in his first term in office but to the consternation and bewilderment of his political opponents.

It stated: “The victory of Governor Akeredolu is a further testimony of Ondo State as progressive that is desirous and deserving of good governance. The majority endorsement of Akeredolu is a challenge to build on his past achievements and address the yearnings of the people.

“The victory of the ruling APC shows that the opposition is no match whenever we have all hands on deck working for the overall interest of the party. It reinforces our conviction that the loss of Edo State was an own goal which is not beyond redemption in the near future.

“By the same token, we congratulate Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu who as the chairman of the Ondo state Campaign council for Governorship election brought his Midas touch to bear to ensure the desired result.

“Hopefully, governance which has literally grounded to a halt in the opposition PDP states as a result of their governors’ desperation to snatch victory in APC states will now mercifully resume.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

STILL TRENDING: IGP Disbands SARS Following Nationwide #EndSARS Protests

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.

#OndoDecides2020: Reports Of Violence Handiwork Of Weak Candidates ― Jimoh Ibrahim

Business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has explained that reports of the pre-election violence that marred the Ondo State governorship election were the creation of weak opposition parties in the state.

IPPIS: Buhari’s Statement Not Targeted At Us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.