Ondo: Aiyedatiwa pledges more investment in education sector

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to strengthen the education sector through massive investment in infrastructure, improved welfare for students, and renewed emphasis on technical and vocational training.

Addressing student leaders from tertiary institutions across the state during a meeting held at the Governor’s Office, Akure, Aiyedatiwa commended the students for maintaining peace and order, noting that their cooperation had brought unprecedented stability to the state’s education sector.

The governor commended the conduct of the students in the state as a reflection of maturity and understanding, saying, “Since I became governor, there has been no student unrest as it were. You have engaged clearly without any form of violent agitation,

He acknowledged the economic difficulties confronting citizens due to national economic reforms, but assured them that the hardship was temporary.

According to him, the policies of the Federal Government were already beginning to yield results that would ultimately strengthen the economy.

“It’s a temporary hardship that is easing up. The reforms are yielding results and benefits, and they are making the economy better. If these reforms had not been implemented, Nigeria would have been worse off today,” he explained.

He emphasised that his administration had placed education at the heart of its development agenda, with ongoing projects designed to improve learning environments and ensure safety, citing the reconstruction of the Akungba–Ikare road, a major route linking two university towns, as an example of a project inspired by student and community safety concerns.

“We had to reconstruct that road because of the high rate of accidents near Akungba University. It’s a technical road, but we’ve started it and we will complete it,” he assured.

Beyond infrastructure, Aiyedatiwa said the government was exploring partnerships to tackle student accommodation challenges, noting that public funds alone could not address all educational needs.

“Government cannot provide everything. Resources are limited. That’s why we are calling on investors to build hostels for students on or near campuses. It’s a viable venture that will also enhance student security.”

He also pledged quick intervention in the electricity crisis at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), promising that his government would engage relevant agencies to restore power supply and improve academic productivity.

To further ease students’ mobility and encourage learning, the governor announced the approval of five new buses for student bodies across tertiary institutions, with plans to increase the number in the coming months.

The governor reiterated his administration’s renewed focus on technical and vocational education, describing it as a cornerstone of Ondo State’s industrial future.

He explained that as new industries emerge, there will be greater demand for skilled manpower, and the government was positioning young people to fill those roles.

“We are paying more attention to technical education. Investors are coming, and they will need skilled labour. We want our students to be ready to take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa, however, pledged to continue prioritising the welfare of students and investing in youth development and said his government sees young people as partners in progress, not subjects of control, adding that sustainable development begins with well-educated and empowered youth.

“Education remains the bedrock of development. We will keep investing in our schools and in our students, because the future of Ondo State depends on them,” he affirmed.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Segun Omoyofunmi, commended the governor’s youth-friendly policies and described Aiyedatiwa as a “listening leader” who engages young people not just for politics but for genuine development.

He lauded the governor for doubling bursary and scholarship payments for the first time in the state’s history and initiating the state’s under-17 football competition as part of broader youth empowerment.

Similarly, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students’ Affairs, Comrade Kelvin Solomon Olaolu (KSO), commended the governor for what he called “calm but effective leadership,” which has promoted peace among the student community.

“In the history of student unionism in this state, we have maintained peace and order because of your leadership style. You have been a father to us, and we appreciate your efforts in increasing bus allocations and extending support to private institutions,” he noted.

The student leaders also seized the occasion to outline key challenges confronting tertiary institutions, including transportation, accommodation, security, and electricity.

President of the Niger Delta Students’ Union, Comrade Martins Ayemoluwa, called on the government to view the Niger Delta region as a hub for innovation rather than just oil exploration, urging investment in solar energy and the establishment of a marine science project.

The Chairperson of the National Female Students Association of Nigeria (NAFSAN), Ondo chapter, Comrade Precious Ikuenomore, appealed to the governor to prioritise female safety, especially for students residing far from campus.

“Many of our hostels are located far from the University of Medical Sciences campus. We need government intervention to ensure our safety,” she said.

The NANS JCC Chairman, Comrade Mayomi Adekanye, praised the governor’s developmental strides but urged consistency in addressing student concerns, while NAOSS President, Comrade Temitope Alade, called for the establishment of campus security outposts and the revival of NDDC scholarship programmes.

NAUS Chairman, Comrade Adegoriola Abejoye, applauded the governor for fulfilling about 80 per cent of previous promises, urging the timely delivery of buses, more road repairs, and employment opportunities for student stakeholders.

Dignitaries present included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti; Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN; and several senior aides.

