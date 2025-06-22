Ondo: Aiyedatiwa nominates four more commissioners

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has forwarded four additional nominees for appointment as commissioners in the State Executive Council to the Ondo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, who noted that the latest nominations are in addition to the 12 nominees earlier appointed last week by the governor and currently undergoing screening by the House of Assembly.

According to Adeniyan, a letter addressed to the Speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, was forwarded to the state House of Assembly on Saturday.

The letter reads: “In exercise of the power conferred on me by Section 192 (1&2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I wish to forward to your esteemed office the following Commissioner nominees for your kind consideration and confirmation of the House of Assembly.

“The Commissioner nominees include, Pastor Bola Ademuwagun, Engr. Leye Akinola, Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka, Hon. Adesoji Afolabi

“I shall be most obliged to the Honourable House for your expeditious action on this request in the overall interest of our dear State.

“Please accept, as always, my highest regards for your esteemed self and other distinguished Members of the House.”

