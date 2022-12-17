Ondo agog as crowd grace Tinubu mega rally

The Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice; the former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and former governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, on Saturday, assured Nigerians that bandits terrorising the country would be eliminated if the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is elected as president next year.

The APC leaders in Ondo State gave this assurance while leading thousands of APC supporters in the state to march in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima for 2023 Election, also said unemployment would soon be a thing of the past in the country

The group under the auspices of Tinubu Independent Action Movement (TIAM), assured Nigerians that they would not regret if they gave Tinubu the mandate as president.

The supporters who converged on the Fiwasaye roundabout and Ilesha garage respectively around 10am before they embark on the street rally which culminated at Akure town hall where the party leaders addressed the supporters.

The supporters were seen with banners, adorned fez-cap, crested with Tinubu and Shettima emblem, while singing songs to woo residents of the state to vote for APC in 2023 General election.

The Chairman of the group, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, while speaking at the rally, expressed confidence that the APC would win the forthcoming general elections, saying Tinubu will give all the necessary attention to the nation’s economy and consolidate on the recent investments.

He said: “The target of TIAM is to mobilize massively for Tinubu. If you remember, during the last election, we we lost the presidential election in Ondo State, we don’t want that type of thing again.

“We want to mobilise massively and ensure that this time around, not only will APC win in Ondo State but they should win well because if we don’t, it will be like a shame to us because we are confident that our candidate will win very well in Nigeria, are we going to lag behind in Ondo State?

“So, when we find out that we aren’t seeing the mobilisation of our people well, we thought we should use this one to kickstart the mobilization of our people so that, by the time our leader, the presidential candidate will be here, on the 7th of January, our people will have been energized.

“One of the reasons we created TIAM is that we don’t want Minister of State again. It is like a condemnation, if you are in the office, they can’t bring file to you, if you are having a gathering like this, you can’t talk, you will seat down with your colleagues like a “Mumu”, you won’t talk, if you go to federal executive council meeting, you can’t present a memo, it is the Minister that has the power, we don’t want that again.

“We want to contribute our quota freely, without asking our principal for anything, so that when the time comes, whoever is going to be appointed in this state will be given something good.”

The Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice said, Tinubu is the most experienced and competent candidate among the presidential contestant in 2023.

Ajayi said, “We believe that there must be activity, this not organised by the party but TIAM, because we believe that we have to do it. The leaders are Senator Alasoadura, myself, Chief Akinyelure and many others, so we are not asking for one penny from Tinubu, we are putting everything together from our own resources.

“We believe that this is our time, ‘Awa-lokan Ondo State is the cradle of progressive politics in Nigeria, starting from the time of baba Ajasin, we believe that we won’t come last this time around.





“So, we want to mobilize our people, so that come February, they will all come out en mass and vote Tinubu/Shettima, we will win in Ondo State will win in land slide.”

Boroffice, who is the Deputy Majority Leader said further that “We know what Tinubu has done in Lagos, he’s going to repeat it in Nigeria, industries will come up, the roads will be better, there will be jobs for our people, agriculture will pick up, education will stand, health will be available, that is what we want and I know he can do it, and he will do it”.

Also, the former governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, Olusola Oke, described the TIAM as an independent group which is self-financing and independent of other initiatives but would cooperate with those that may be undertaken by government, the party structure or any other support groups in the state.

“The Yoruba man will tell you that on the day of the death of elephant, you will see all manners of knives. Because Asiwaju is involved, because Asiwaju is our own, because we are sure Asiwaju will turn things around, he will reproduce Nigeria clean as he did in Lagos.

“We believe he has the capacity, he has the vision, he has energy and the capacity to turn things around, that is why a few of us as leaders decided to come together, the core party activities will come up in big wing, to begin to awaking our people to the need to come out en mass and vote for Asiwaju and APC candidates.

“The APC is at the center and we believe that a new man is coming on the seat, a man well known to Nigerians, a man well known for his capacity and ability to deliver, that all of us will rally round him and deliver him as a project.

“Nigeria is calling for a new leadership, a leadership that is understands the economy, economy situation, that knows that the micro economy of a nation is responsible for its development. A man that has done something in a community was written off and that he brought it to prosperity.

“We are not taking over the role of the party, the party is coming out big on the 7th of January, Asiwaju will come to Ondo State, before then, we are just creating awareness, we believe in him, we believe he can do it and he’s going to do it,” Oke said.