Ondo ADC will welcome coalition chiefs with open arms —2024 gov candidate

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2024 election in Ondo State, Mr Myson Nejo, has declared that the party was ready to welcome members of the opposition coalition who recently adopted the party to the state chapter with open arms.

Nejo, in a statement on Sunday, said that the ADC in the state was happy at the declaration by the interim national spokesperson of the party, Hon. Bolaji Abdullahi that the structures of the state chapters would remain in place during the interim period, adding that the statement has provided clarity on the integration of coalition partners into the ADC.

He said: “I want to unequivocally say that based on the decision of the party leadership at the apex, the existing structure of the ADC in Ondo State remains fully intact and operational. The coalition, which we warmly embrace, is designed to strengthen the ADC through partnership and integration, not to usurp or dismantle the party’s well-established framework.

“The ADC’s structure in Ondo State is clearly defined, comprising the State Chairman and his Executive Committee, the Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen and their respective Executive Committees, and the leadership at the ward level across the state. I like to clearly emphasize that there are no provisions within the ADC’s constitution for roles such as “State Coordinator” or “LGA Coordinators.” The recognized leadership structure of the ADC in Ondo State consists solely of the State Chairman, LGA Chairmen, and Ward Executives.

“As the ADC governorship candidate for the 2024 Ondo State election and a dedicated leader within the party, I want to call upon all individuals and groups involved in the coalition to join the ADC through the proper and established channels. This entails aligning with the party’s existing structure and respecting its organizational hierarchy. I earnestly urge coalition leaders to actively encourage and direct their members to register as ADC members at their respective wards. This process is vital to fostering unity, ensuring a seamless integration, and building a cohesive party that reflects the collective aspirations of all members and the people of Ondo State.”

He said that the ADC remains a beacon of hope, progress, and inclusivity in Ondo State, adding that the party is steadfastly committed to upholding a transparent and democratic process that embodies the values of unity, fairness, and collective purpose.”

He added further that: ”The integration of coalition partners presents a unique opportunity to broaden our reach, strengthen our resolve, and advance our shared vision for a prosperous Nigeria and Ondo State. However, this can only be achieved by adhering to the party’s constitutional framework and respecting its established leadership at all levels.

“On behalf of the ADC in Ondo State, I extend a heartfelt welcome to all coalition members joining our great party. Your contributions, ideas, and passion are invaluable as we work together to deliver transformative leadership and sustainable development to the people of Ondo State. Let us unite under the ADC’s banner, leveraging our collective strengths to build a brighter, more inclusive future for our state.”

READ ALSO: ADC to Tinubu: Where have you been in the last five days?