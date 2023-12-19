A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Elder Bosun Aregbuwa, has promised to turn around the economy of the state through technology within a few years if elected as governor in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

Aregbuwa, a chartered accountant and Chieftain of PDP in the state, made this promise while declaring his interest to represent the party in the 2024 governorship race at the PDP secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

Declaring his interest in the party’s governorship ticket ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial election, on Tuesday, Aregbuwa assured that economic growth would experience tremendous change under his watch within two years.

He promised to do things differently to turn around the economy of the state, saying all these would be physical and not going to be based on paper statistics.

According to him, his foundation has been able to put in place a project by training some 10 youths from Okitipupa Ondo local government area of the state in modern global technological skills that would make them globally compliant.

He, however, promised to replicate the training project in all the 18 local government areas of the state by selecting at least three persons from each local government.

He maintained that the state should be developed through technology, changing the narratives of the state from a civil service state to an industrial used one.

Aregbuwa who assured that he will remain in the party even if he fails to grab the party’s sole ticket, saying he had been a founding member of the party in 1998 and will remain in the party.

He said, “I have been in PDP since inception, I have been attending meetings at my unit, ward and local government levels. So, I am a dedicated member of our party and our leaders know me.

“I am here today with the help of our leaders to declare my interest in the governorship ticket of our party, PDP come next year.

“I have been successful in my areas of endeavour and I want to make my contribution by employing the acumen I applied in my personal business to turn our state economy round.

“I use technology in all my operations and I want to state clearly that through technology, we will transform our state. We will unbundle when the time comes.

“Besides the 10 youths we have trained through my Foundation in up-to-date technology, we are going to select another 50 persons from the 18 local governments and of the state and train them. This is to discourage the ongoing Japa syndrome in the country.

“I am going to change the old narrative by changing our state from a civil service state to a Hi-Tech economy for the development of the people and the state.”

Receiving the governorship aspirant at the party’s Secretariat with other members of the party’s state executive, the state Chairman, Hon. Fatai Adam said PDP would rule the state in the next dispensation.

Appreciating Elder Aregbuwa for the courage to join the race, the party’s chairman assured him that whatever method of primary the party would adopt, it would be open, free, fair and transparent.

He added that whoever emerges as the party’s standard bearer would be supported by all other aspirants and members of the party for victory at the governorship election.

According to him, “Our party is of the people. It’s for everyone. In our arrangement it’s going to be open, free, fair and transparent.

“Whoever emerges as a candidate we will all work together as one.

“The essence of having more than one aspirant is to build the party. Nobody will like to lose his money. All we need to do is to unite ourselves. If we do this, the Alagbaka victory is at our doorstep.

“This is the platform that will produce the next governor in the state. Work with the party at your ward, unit and LGA.”

The Chairmen of the party from all the 18 local government areas, leaders and youths of the party were present at the declaration of Elder Bosun Aregbuwa’s interest in running for the governorship ticket of the party for 2024 gubernatorial election in the state.

