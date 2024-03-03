Ahead of the April governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, leaders of the party from Supare-Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, have thrown their weight behind the governorship ambitions of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking after a meeting of the leaders, Mr Niran Olanusi, son of the former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, said APC members from Supare-Akoko were rooting for the governor to ensure continuity of his commendable efforts.

Olanusi expressed optimism that the state governor, Aiyedatiwa, would clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the APC, saying all other governorship aspirants under the platform of the ruling APC are not a threat to the aspiration of Aiyedatiwa and would be a smooth sail for him during the party’s primary.

Olaniran said, “The essence of this meeting is to declare a suitable community for His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, so as to support his candidature. We are doing this to tell other candidates that there is no vacancy in Alagbaka.

“It is normal in politics to have several forces, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa is like a moving train, and I can tell you authoritatively that people are coming on board to join him because of his ideologies.

“It is Lucky Aiyedatiwa against the rest; you can only gang up against the best candidate. For me, I don’t see them emerging; I don’t see them as a threat to Aiyedatiwa’s aspiration; as I said, it is a moving train. With the little time spent in the office, we can see he is working.”

Olanusi, however, urged the people of the community to support the good policies of the Aiyedatiwa’s-led administration for the development of the area and the state as a whole.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Ondo Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan assured that Ayedatiwa would emerge as the flag bearer of the party, adding that all other aspirants would have no choice but to support him.

“This meeting is about Olaniran Olanusi, who is working for Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. Aiyedatiwa’s administration will be an open administration for everybody. Everybody will enjoy Aiyedatiwa because it is going to be the government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

“As far as Aiyedatiwa is concerned, everybody is his own; even those who are opposed now will come together to support him after he must have gotten the ticket,” Olambitan said.