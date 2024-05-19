The crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State over the governorship primary seems to be unending, as one of the aspirants, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has rejected the party leadership’s move.

The reconciliation efforts of the committee, put in place by the party leadership, met a brick wall over the weekend with Ibrahim telling the committee to let the law take its course.

It was gathered that the peace committee visited Ibrahim at his Abuja residence over the weekend to persuade him to drop his litigation against the emergence of Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the party.

However, Ibrahim bluntly told the committee members to allow the court to decide the case.

He expressed his desire to pursue the case to a logical conclusion, saying he is ready to take it to the Supreme Court to decide the outcome of the primary election conducted by Governor Ododo of Kogi State.

A source said, “Femi Agagu, Victor Olabimtan, Ade Adetimehin, Sunday Abegunde (Abena), and Hon Festus Aregbesola visited Ibrahim’s Asokoro residence at 6 pm and left at 11 pm, begging.

“But the Senator told them not to bother themselves since the case is in court, telling them to go in peace and allow the Supreme Court to decide the case since they had no good road map for reconciliation.”

It will be recalled that the party leadership in the state set up a committee to reconcile the aggrieved governorship aspirants with the declared winner of the primary election held on April 20.

While some aspirants bowed to party supremacy and dropped their ambition to support Aiyedatiwa’s election, Ibrahim has insisted on seeking redress in court.

The aspirants who have accepted the party’s decision include Morayo Lebi, Professor Dayo Faduyile, Dr. Soji Ehinlanwo, Prince Diran Iyantan, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, and Hon Jimi Odimayo.

The aspirants called on all party members who have a genuine interest in the success of the party in the forthcoming general election in November to embrace peace for a resounding victory at the polls.

However, Ibrahim has approached a Federal High Court to remove the APC from the ballot or order a fresh primary election for the party.

The party is expected to submit the name of its candidate on Monday, May 20, 2024.