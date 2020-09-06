The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday, reacted to the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s comment about the PDP, describing the party as dead and about to be buried.

The Ondo PDP while reacting to the statement credited to APC National leader, described Tinubu’s claim as laughable, saying the statement can only come out from the mouth of a daydreamer.

Tinubu while inaugurating one of the governor Rotimi Akeredolu projects on Saturday, unsparing the opposition PDP, urging APC supporters not to fight members of PDP in the state describing the party as dead and buried.

Tinubu said “you don’t fight the PDP. There is no point fighting a corpse inside the coffin, just settle down and calmly nail their coffin”

But the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Kennedy Peretei, said Tinubu is still living in the past and said the party is poised to dislodge the APC in Ondo State.

He said the last Saturday flag off a rally of the APC exposed the party as being rejected in the state while the PDP had put its house in order and waxing stronger.

Peretei maintained that the fortune of the APC in the state has continued to dwindle and rejected by Ondo people while PDP keeps soaring in the state.

According to him, the success recorded by the PDP during the 2019 general election was a testimony that PDP is waxing stronger in the state and has become a nightmare to the ruling APC in the state.

He said the success recorded during the presidential election and winning two out of the three Senatorial seats in the state is the tonic the party needed to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Peretei said, “Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the PDP is dead. This claim is laughable because it can only come out from the mouth of a daydreamer.

“The much-hyped Flag off of the Akeredolu Campaign was apparently rejected not only by Ondo people but even the forces of nature that brought about torrential rainfall.

“Ironically, Tinubu and his hired crowd from Osun and Ekiti States symbolically took solace in umbrellas that dotted the entire Campaign ground.

“Only last year, the PDP defeated the Buhari led APC roundly at the Presidential elections.

“The PDP also won two out of the three Senatorial seats in Ondo State. How can such a party by any stretch of imagination be said to be dead?

“It is shameful that the only project Tinubu came to the commission in three and half years is the Revenue House, a building that stands as a signpost of multiple taxations of the Ondo State people ten per cent of which goes directly to the pocket of Akeredolu’s son.

“The PDP is offering affordable education and health care delivery as against Aketi’s engineered astronomical tuition fees that have thrown many students in tertiary institutions out of school.

“But by October 10, Tinubu will know which party is dead in Ondo State.”

