Ondo 2020: Why I won’t reply Akeredolu now ― Mimiko

A former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, says he will not respond to the various allegations levelled against him by the incumbent, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu until the governorship campaigns begin.

Mimiko said this on Sunday in Ondo town when he hosted the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, at his residence.

Ajayi had defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the hope of clinching the party’s gubernatorial ticket for the Oct. 10 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu had decried the abandoned projects by the previous administration in the state, describing this as a disgrace to governance and a disservice to the people.

Akeredolu spoke while inaugurating four projects completed by his administration at the Agagu University of Science and Technology (OSAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

Mimiko, however, said the time to compare his government with that of his successor, had not come.

He said any party or government that would not meet the needs of the masses at the point of their yearnings was not progressive.

According to Mimiko, ZLP is the only party that loves helping the poor to achieve their dreams.

Mimiko, who described the deputy governor as a seasoned politician, added that ” all his good and bad sides we know, we do not expect surprises.”

The former governor thanked Ajayi for joining ZLP, describing him and his followers as true progressives.

Earlier, Ajayi had said he joined ZLP not only to contest the gubernatorial election but to help promote good governance in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…Why I won’t reply Akeredolu

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…Why I won’t reply Akeredolu

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…Why I won’t reply Akeredolu

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…Why I won’t reply Akeredolu