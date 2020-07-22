The voting process for the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, commenced at the International Event Center Dome in Akure, the state capital.

The voting started at about 2:25 pm with all the delegates from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state casting their votes one after the other.

The delegates who moved into the venue of the were asked to cast their votes and leave the venue immediately in order to avoid overcrowding.

Speaking earlier before the commencement of the primary, the Chairman of the Ondo Primary Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ngwuanyi, assured that the process would be free, fair and transparent.

He said he had met with the aspirants and commended their peaceful disposition to adhere to the results of the election.

He said: “It is our expectations that the election will be seamlessly conducted. This process will lead the party to victory in the October 10 governorship election.

Seven of the aspirants took their seat before the commencement of the process.

The aspirants include, Godday Erewa, Eddy Olafeso, Sola Ebiseni, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eyitayo Jegede, Bode Ayorinde, Banji Okunomo and Agboola Ajayi.

