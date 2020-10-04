Ondo 2020: Traditional ruler warns youths against violence

Ahead of this Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, the Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, has called on youths across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause violence.

The first-class traditional ruler noted that youths have crucial roles to play any electoral process, urging them to go out on Saturday and exercise their franchise without any form of violence.

Faduyile spoke during an advocacy visit to his palace in Ikoya in Okitipupa Local Government Area at the weekend by the Vote Not Fight Campaign team.

He maintained that there won’t be any meaningful development in an atmosphere of violence, noting that the state could not afford the 1983 scenario where lives and property were lost during an election.

While endorsing the Vote Not Fight Campaign which seeks to promote peaceful participation of young people in the election, the traditional ruler warns the group to intensify their efforts and ensure more youths see the need to shun violence and embrace peace before, during and after the October 10 poll.

He said: “I want to use this medium to appeal to the youths and the people of Ikale to shun violence and embrace peace before, during and after the forthcoming governorship election so that whoever emerges would be able to consolidate on development projects across our communities in Ikale and other areas in the state.”

Earlier, the coordinator of the campaign who doubles as the Executive Director of The Pacesetters, Mr Jonathan Obatola, informed the monarch that the group was on advocacy visit to all stakeholders towards ensuring a peaceful election on Saturday.

Obatola stressed that visit was apt considering the fact that traditional rulers have an important role in talking to their subjects on the need to go about exercising their franchise peacefully, “especially the youths which are the bulk of the voters.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Traditional ruler warns youths