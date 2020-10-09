Ondo 2020: Thugs now attacking our members , says group loyal to Akeredolu

A political advocacy group, Pentagon Movement Group (PMG), has raised an alarm that armed thugs and militants loyal are currently unleashing violent attacks against its members who are holding simultaneous meetings at the moment in all the 203 wards of the state.

The group, led by the son of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Akeredolu, also accused some people of importing thugs into Ondo town in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state to scare PMG members away where they are holding meetings on Friday afternoon.

In a statement made available by the group’s coordinator in Ondo State, Mr. Lulu Fawehinmi, PMG called on security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities in the interest of peace and integrity of the election holding on Saturday.

“In Ondo town, thugs went to the Yaba area of the city to attack our members where they were holding strategic meetings. Our people, fortunately, were able to chase the thugs away with the support of the residents.

“Similar things happened in Oke Ijebu area of Akure this afternoon, our members were intimidated, it took the intervention of the police on routine check before the thugs could be chased away.

“In Ese/Odo and Okitipupa local government ares, thugs unleashed terror against our people who were holding meetings, strategising on how to support the candidate of their choice peacefully tomorrow but knowingly, they have been rejected by the people, these locusts, descended on the people gathering peacefully but we thank God there was no casualty.

“From Intelligence report available at our disposal, we can say very expressly that the opposition are embittered and sad over the total acceptability of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu across the state. They are sad that their candidates have been rejected by the people, hence, their resort to violence against lawful people,” Fawehinmi said.