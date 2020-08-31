Ondo 2020: Steer clear of Ondo election, Jegede warns political machinery

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, on Monday warned political machinery from other states with the intention to rig the October 10 governorship election to steer clear of the state.

Jegede who issued this warning in ita Ogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, during the defection of some politicians to PDP, said the people of the state are ready and determined to defend their votes.

While welcoming the defectors into the party, Jegede assured the new entrants of a level-playing ground, saying, “PDP is a party that genuinely sets out to serve people, and so, wants more people in its fold.”

He assured that quality and affordable education and free health services for pregnant women, nursing mothers and the elderly; and granting financial aids to petty traders and artisans, among others would be given priority by his government.

However, the defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), said they decided to pitch their tent with Jegede because of his programmes for the people of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, a former candidate for the House of Assembly for ACPN, Mr Busuyi Alademehin, said, “We all resolved to join the PDP and mobilise all our supporters to vote for the party, principally because of the personality of Eyitayo Jegede.

“Here is a man who has always been in touch with the common people, especially those at the grassroots; and we believe that if we elect him as our governor, he will do all within his powers to alleviate our suffering.

“No doubt, we had got tempting offers from the ruling APC, begging us to join them but we turned them down.

“We are better informed and are not ready to mortgage our future; not after these three and half years of neglect by those in the helm of affairs.”

Also on the occasion, a former PDP chairman in the state, Chief Ebenezer Alabi, publicly denied joining Zenith LabourParty (ZLP) with the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

He said “People should stop bearing tales about me without clarifying from me. I remain a loyal PDP member.

“The fact that I worked for another candidate before the primary election doesn’t mean I must leave my party once my candidate could not win.

“So, I am wholly for our governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and there is no going back.”

