Ondo 2020: Rig election and incur wrath of God ― Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus, on Saturday, warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against rigging the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, saying anyone who rigs the forthcoming election will suffer the wrath of God.

Secondus who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, during the flag-off of the party’s campaign ahead of the next month governorship election in the state, said the people should be allowed to choose their leader and the wish of the people should not be subverted.

He said: “what the people of the state are looking for is free and fair elections, where the people votes would count and would be allowed to choose their leaders

“Anybody who rigs the next governorship election in Ondo state will suffer the wrath of God. If you have the intention to rig the election you will surely suffer the consequences.

“The only way out is to conduct a free and fair election, PDP is ready to liberate people from hunger and you cannot rig the election, if you rig, you cannot escape the wrath of God”

He lambasted the ruling APC for plunging the country into the worst economic recession since the existence of the country but assured that the party’s victory in Edo and Ondo states election would be an inroad to freedom for the people of the country.

Presenting the party’s candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede to the supporters, Secondus said “PDP is ready to reclaim Ondo state. We are sure of victory and victory is ours and we are here to win.”

Also speaking, governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, said the Ondo election should not be seen as bringing Presidency to the south-west or Yoruba land but a move towards restructuring the south-west region and Nigeria.

He said the election is important to the party and the people of the region as it will usher freedom for the people of the state and the region.

He said “this election is special to us, it is about choosing from the servitude and freedom for the people. It has started in Oyo state and will continue in Ondo State.

“It is time to let the sunshine again in this state. All you need to do is cast your vote and protect your vote to liberate Ondo State.”

Makinde while warning voters against succumbing to desperate politicians who will be out to buy their votes in the forthcoming election, said “we must take our destiny in our hands.”

Governor Aminu Tambuawal of Sokoto state said PDP remains a party to beat in the state, saying the people of the country are fed up with the ruling APC in the state and country.

He urged the people to consolidate on the success of the 2019 presidential election in the state and enthrone Jegede as the next governor of the state.

He noted that the APC government lacked the capacity to rule the country saying the government has failed to address the challenges of insecurity, economy and infrastructural decay in the country.

He appealed to all the PDP leaders in the state to come together to ensure victory for Jegede, advising them not to be deterred by any intimidation from any quarters.

Speaking, after receiving the party’s flag, Jegede expressed optimism that the state would witness new dawn, assuring that the economy of the state will be a turnaround by the PDP government if elected.

He said “this is a notice to APC government in Ondo state that they should start packing, a new dawn will be witnessed after October 10 governorship election.

Some of the PDP leaders at the flag-off ceremony include Former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Segun Oni of Ekiti state, also the deputy governor of Sokoto and Ekiti, Muktar Shagari and Kolapo Eleka respectively, Senator Abiodun Olujinmi among others.

