Ondo 2020: Resist temptation from politicians, their agents, INEC chairman warns staff

Ahead of Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu has pleaded with staff members of the Commission to ensure that their performance in the South West state surpasses the feat recorded in Edo State.

In a special message to his staff which he personally signed, INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu appealed to the hardworking staff of the Commission to rise to the occasion and deliver a free, fair and credible process in accordance with established policy.

He specifically pleaded with them to be wary of financial inducement from desperate politicians and their agents.

The INEC chairman maintained that “any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us, remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission. ”

The statement reads in part:” About three weeks ago, on the eve of the Edo State governorship election, I appeal to the hardworking staff of the Commission to rise to the occasion and deliver a free, fair and credible process in accordance with our established policy.

Indeed, our staff members, assisted by the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, did not spare any effort in ensuring the successful conduct of the election.

“Clearly, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations.

“However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars.

“Another end-of-tenure governorship election is upon us. There is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State. We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast on 10th October in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

“I, therefore, implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience.

“Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us. Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE