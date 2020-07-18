Ondo 2020: Oyedele says they don’t know mode of APC primary

About two days to the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, some aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party have said the leadership of the party has put them in the dark over the mode of primary to be adopted by the party.

The aspirants who expressed concern over the continued silence of the National leaders of the party described the development as strange and unacceptable.

One of the aspirants, Ife Oyedele while addressing newsmen on Friday, in Akure, Ondo State capital said it has never happened in the history of the party where the mode of primaries will not be communicated to aspirants before the election.

Oyedele who maintained that the direct mode of that the direct primaries should be considered for the APC primary election in order to give a level playground for all the aspirants involved in the race.

He disclosed that all the aspirants including governor Rotimi Akeredolu did not object to the direct mode and the National Secretariat should consent to the voice of the majority.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the composition of the APC’s Governorship Primary Election Committee headed by Governor Yaya Bello of Kogi State but said ” the aspirants are bothered that we don’t know as at now the mode of primary to be adopted during the primaries on Monday.

“We are worried because we don’t know the mode that the election is going to take and that should worry anybody. This is the first of its type in recent times.

“You have to understand also that there are issues. The interim management committee was brought just a few weeks ago.

“They have to know what is on ground and have to get their acts together. About three of them are governors and virtually all of them have their day to day activity or profession.

“Many of us including the governor have expressed willingness to participate in the direct primary mode of election and we are hoping that is what will be given to us.

“Yahaya Bello is a governor in Nigeria and he is a member of the APC and I believe the qualifications of being Chairman of primary election committee is that you are a member of the party and members of the committee are members of the party. So, I have no objection to the composition of the committee.”

