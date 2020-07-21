Ondo 2020: Our primary, a model for other political parties ― South-West APC

• Urges Akeredolu to reconcile with defeated aspirants

Latest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
APC, Ondo, 2020, Southwest, dissolution of NWC, Lagos APC, Ondo APC not divided, Sokoto, APC, NWC, NEC, INEC, new caretaker committee, Ondo State Primary,APC in Adamawa central, Youths, APC, Kwara, Edo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West has described Monday’s governorship primary in Ondo State as a perfect exercise and a model to all other political parties in the country.

The party applauded the National Caretaker Committee led by governor Mai Buni and the Governor Yahaya Bello -led primary election committee for setting a template that followed the due process outlined in the APC Constitution and the Electoral Act in the conduct of the primaries.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital by the South West APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr Karounwi Oladapo congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his victory, calling on him to be magnanimous and reached out to other aspirants in the interest of the party.

The statement reads: “When the Leadership eschews impunity, partiality, and follows the Rule of Law, transparency and accountability will be guaranteed, electoral violence and brigandage will be eliminated and the outcome will be less doubtful and litigious. This was what we witnessed in the just concluded Ondo APC primary election that has become a model and standard to be followed in the subsequent Party and Public office elections.”

ALSO READ: Senate approves re-appointment of Prof. Danbatta as NCC CEO

According to the statement, the party urged Akeredolu as a matter of urgency within the next 48 hours engage in genuine reconciliation with other aspirants towards working for the party’s victory in the October 10 poll.

While saluting the courage and commitment of all the aspirants, zonal executives promised that they would be carried along in the scheme of things when the government is formed.

“Akeredolu should reach out to other contestants, assuage their feelings, encourage and assure them of an all-inclusive and participatory Government immediately he is sworn in for the second term.

“They have spent time, money, intellect, and sweated to mobilize and expand the membership base and increase the strength of the Party during their struggle to clinch the Party ticket. Leadership assures them that their efforts will be rewarded.

“We urge the aspirants that lost the Primaries to rally round Akeredolu to win the general election as an internal conflict resolution mechanism of the Party will take care of whatever grievances that exist. We value all the aspirants because their participation in the Primaries tested the capacity of the APC to conduct decent elections, adhere strictly to the democratic ideals, the Rule of Law and Democracy.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the… Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts… Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday, emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state… Read Full Story
AN official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Mrs Adeoluwa Karakaraye Faustina, has condemned the use of solar pumping system in the country… Read Full Story
The stretch of the fatalities occasioned by the emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s most pressing burden. Today, the virus has left in its trail deaths, economic downward spiral, a wasteland of impoverishment, dead dreams or deferred aspirations and a litany of global grievances… Read Full Story
Nengi has emerged the winner of the first-ever Head of House challenge in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. Today’s Head of House challenge was different from what you would usually expect. Biggie brought out a game that was like a BBNaija twist to the popular Snakes and Ladders game… Read Full Story
The former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. He died in Abuja on Monday night. A close family friend told Tribune Online that he… Read Full Story
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he received with deep sadness, on Monday evening, the information on the passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, saying that his demise has created a huge gap as the deceased stood by him in politics… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with its breakaway faction led by its former Vice President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who left following the disagreement that characterized its 2015 National Delegate Conference and elections of new leadership… Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

UPDATE: Gbajabiamila gives Akpabio 48-hours to publish names of Assembly members who…

Latest News

IPOB: Stop attacks on Yorubas, Nnamdi Kanu warns members

Latest News

Gombe restates commitment to human capital development

Latest News

UN fund receives additional $1m to address COVID-19 response in Nigeria

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More