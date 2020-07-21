Ondo 2020: Our primary, a model for other political parties ― South-West APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West has described Monday’s governorship primary in Ondo State as a perfect exercise and a model to all other political parties in the country.

The party applauded the National Caretaker Committee led by governor Mai Buni and the Governor Yahaya Bello -led primary election committee for setting a template that followed the due process outlined in the APC Constitution and the Electoral Act in the conduct of the primaries.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital by the South West APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr Karounwi Oladapo congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his victory, calling on him to be magnanimous and reached out to other aspirants in the interest of the party.

The statement reads: “When the Leadership eschews impunity, partiality, and follows the Rule of Law, transparency and accountability will be guaranteed, electoral violence and brigandage will be eliminated and the outcome will be less doubtful and litigious. This was what we witnessed in the just concluded Ondo APC primary election that has become a model and standard to be followed in the subsequent Party and Public office elections.”

According to the statement, the party urged Akeredolu as a matter of urgency within the next 48 hours engage in genuine reconciliation with other aspirants towards working for the party’s victory in the October 10 poll.

While saluting the courage and commitment of all the aspirants, zonal executives promised that they would be carried along in the scheme of things when the government is formed.

“Akeredolu should reach out to other contestants, assuage their feelings, encourage and assure them of an all-inclusive and participatory Government immediately he is sworn in for the second term.

“They have spent time, money, intellect, and sweated to mobilize and expand the membership base and increase the strength of the Party during their struggle to clinch the Party ticket. Leadership assures them that their efforts will be rewarded.

“We urge the aspirants that lost the Primaries to rally round Akeredolu to win the general election as an internal conflict resolution mechanism of the Party will take care of whatever grievances that exist. We value all the aspirants because their participation in the Primaries tested the capacity of the APC to conduct decent elections, adhere strictly to the democratic ideals, the Rule of Law and Democracy.”