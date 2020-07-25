Ondo 2020: Ondo people will resist rigging, Jegede says

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has warned that any attempt to rig the October 10 governorship election is an invitation to a serious crisis in the state.

Jegede, who gave this warning during a personality programme a local radio station, in Akure, said the people of the state would resist any attempt to upturn their wish in the election.

Jegede who said the statement credited to the former Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, that Jegede was robbed of victory by the All Progressives Congress (APC) power brokers in the 2016 governorship and that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did not win in that election, was instructive enough.

The PDP candidate, who warned that the people of the state would guide against such occurrence said, “Ondo State is not a conquered people or territory; so if you are coming to the state to rig, stop at the boundary.

“This is because, our people have learned from that experience and are now on their toes, to resist any attempt by anybody to subvert their will.

“I have known my brother, Abegunde for a long time and I know he was saying the truth when he said Akeredolu did not win the 2016 election; that it was rigged for him.”

Jegede also described as baseless and a campaign smear that he would pursue ‘Akure agenda’, being a native of Akure, the state’s capital, if voted into power.

“Yes, I am a native of Akure and I am not ashamed of it, but I can also be classified as a native of other communities in the state.

“I had gone round, visiting the riverine areas of Ilaje and Ese-Odo and I could feel what they were going through. From that area up to Ile-Oluji and Okeigbo, they don’t have electricity at all; unlike Akure that has a little supply.

“So we are going to provide electricity in these areas and also build them hospitals as they lack medical facilities and are battling with mosquito bites. Certainly, that cannot be an Akure agenda?

“I have been to Akoko areas, to Okitipupa and all parts of the state and I know what their problems are,” he further explained.

The former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in the state also lamented the hardship that the less-privileged in the state are facing under the APC-led administration.

“The free health services reserved for pregnant women, nursing mothers, elderly citizens and the physically challenged people under the PDP administration are no longer there.

“Our education sector too is in shamble, to the extent that, tuition fee of N35,000 in the institution is now N230,000: thus denying children of poor people access to education.

“If I am elected governor of Ondo State, we will reduce the tuition fees of not just Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, but all tertiary institutions in the state,” Jegede assured.

