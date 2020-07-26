Ondo 2020: Ondo govt cautions PDP on political violence, thuggery

As the forthcoming governorship election preparations get underway in Ondo State, the state government has warned political parties against thuggery and violence, urging politicians to embrace peace and play the game by the rules.

The state government who issued this warning specifically cautioned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against further use of violence and thuggery in the state, noting that the last week governorship primary of the party was characterised with violence and thuggery.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, disclosed that some part of the International Event Center, Dome, where the primary election of PDP took place was destroyed by political thugs.

Ojogo stated that such an act would not be tolerated in future, saying the development was disturbing and appealed to the PDP to exercise some restrain in the deployment of violence and thuggery.

Ojogo said the would not hesitate to deploy the full weight of the law in order to protect the people of the state, saying such action is not acceptable and unimaginable that politicians would want to use violence to achieve personal aims.

He said he received credible reports that there was a serious threat to lives and property during the PDP primary which was held last Wednesday.

He also disclosed that the home of the Special Adviser to governor Akeredolu on Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Raheem Aminu, was invaded and attacked by some hoodlums last Tuesday while Amino was participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

Ojogo said his aide escaped by the whiskers but the CCTV installed in the building captured activities of the invaders.

He said “ As a responsible government we are appealing to politicians to eschew violence because what we witnessed on the day of the PDP primary still remain unacceptable to us and government will not tolerate such any longer.

“We are appealing to people not to repeat events of 1983 as some people have threatened. We don’t want to go back to that period. The contest must be seen to be a very peaceful one. It must be seen to be a brotherly one. We are appealing to everybody to eschew violence.”

Speaking on the reconciliation move of governor Akeredolu to pacify aggrieved leaders of the APC, Ojogo said nothing would be spared in ensuring peace returned to the Ondo APC.

He said the governor has been pursuing peace and was happy that all leaders have decided to put the past behind them and placed a premium on the interest of the APC.

Akeredolu noted that his reconciliation pursuit showed he wants to build a formidable APC and wants everybody to be on board before the election.

“The interest of the APC is paramount than every other interest. Mr Governor is expected to meet other leaders of the party whether as groups or individual. The process of an ongoing on. He has made up his mind to ensure all party members are brought on board to ensure the defeat of the PDP.”

But the PDP spokesman, Zadok Akintoye, described the destruction of Dome as a lie, saying the party would respond appropriately on the allegation by the APC led government at the appropriate time.

