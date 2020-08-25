Ondo 2020: Ondo Central to wait for another 12 years before becoming gov ― Akeredolu

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said power would shift to the southern senatorial district of the state after the expiration of his tenure, just as he solicited for the support of all political gladiators in the state to support his re-election.

Akeredolu who specifically said the governorship slot should rightly return to the southern part of the state after his tenure in 2024, noted that the centre had just spent eight years at the helms of affairs before his election as the state governor in 2016, and should wait for their turn after 12 years.

He called on political gladiators across the three senatorial districts to concede the 2024 governorship seat to the south to avoid a serious political crisis in the state.

According to Akeredolu, Ondo Central should be warming up to produce the governor after 12 years, saying after the expiration of his tenure the South will also rule the state for another eight years before power could shift to the centre again.

He maintained that this would help to guarantee the unity, cohesion and political stability in the state and warned against changing their political arrangement.

Akeredolu said, “We need to work for the party. The APC will continue to rule this state forever. If we organise ourselves based on principle. When I complete my four years in the north (senatorial district), it will go back to the south.

“The south will rule for another eight years and after that, it will come back to the Ondo Central (senatorial district). So it is not yet the turn of Akure (Ondo Central), they should go and wait for their turn.

“ Let us work for the party, not only Akeredolu but the APC. We may have challenges here and there but this party has done well for this country. The opposition is not good, don’t let us allow them to take over this state.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin urged members of the party to work in unity for the success of the party in the governorship election, noting that there was no third force in the party.

“There is no ‘Team Aketi’, we now have one team which is team APC, let us work for the party, this party has transformed this state”

Akeredolu hailed from the Ondo North Senatorial District of the state, and he is contesting for his re-election on the platform of APC.

He won the 2016 governorship election after the expiration of the tenure of Dr Olusegun Mimiko who hailed from Ondo Central senatorial district.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede, is from Akure, in Ondo Central Senatorial district of the state.

