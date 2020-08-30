Ondo 2020: Oke’s campaign DG dumps APC for ZLP

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, the Director-General of Olusola Oke Campaign Organization in the just concluded governorship primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr Olarenwaju Kazeem, has dumped the party for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Kareem, one of the aspirants from the camp of the Unity Forum of the APC who stepped down after the emergence of Oke as the choice of the group, was picked as the DG of Oke before the party primaries in June.

Kareem who said he was joining the ZLP fold with his teeming supporters across the 18 local government area of the state said he decided to dump APC because the party is divided against itself in the state.

Speaking in his country home in Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East local government area of the state said the party in the state has deviated from the party’s principles.

Kazeem said the APC government since inception in the state has embarked on anti people’s policies and the party has subjected the masses to abject poverty.

He appealed to his supporters to join him in the Zenith Labour Party, noting that there was a need to change and take it back from the nepotistic administration of APC

He called on the people of the state not to vote for the reelection of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and the APC.

He urges the people of the state to vote wisely in the coming election, saying that the embattled deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi is the only alternative and solution to the bad and dysfunctional government of Akeredolu government in the state.

