Ondo 2020: NSCDC deploys 7,079 personnel, 60 sniffer dogs

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 7,079 officers and about 60 sniffer dogs to complement other security agencies for the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The Deputy Commander General (DCG) in charge of Operation, Mr Hillary Made who stated this while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Akure, the state capital explained that the personnel were drawn from seven different commands in the country, adding that four Assistant Commander General (ACG) and seven Commandant were also deployed.

According to him, six of the sniffer dogs would be deployed to INEC headquarters to complement personnel from Special Force, Intelligence Department and SWAT unit that would be on duty.

He explained that the deployment was in accordance with the directive of the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola and Commander General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammed on the need for security during the election.

According to him, personnel have been warned that they should remain apolitical during this election and any personnel found wanting will be sanctioned.

He said, “We have come to Ondo State to monitor and provide security for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

“And we have deployed 7,079 personnel, four Assistant Commander General (ACG), and 7 commandants. And this is not a joke though we will ensure to remain apolitical during the exercise.

“We promise Ondo State people that the exercise is going to be a very peaceful election and I will advise people of Ondo State that nobody should die because someone wants to become a governor.

“We want to call on our royal fathers, religious leaders and our mothers to warn their wards that they don’t cause any havoc during this exercise.

“The state belonging to youth but let us have a credible and peaceful election coming Saturday.”

Madu said that the personnel would also be monitoring the critical national assets and infrastructure across the state.

