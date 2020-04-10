Ondo 2020: No crisis in Ondo APC unity forum ― APC professional group

The Unity Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, on Wednesday, described the report of the crisis in the group as a ruse being sponsored by some disgruntled elements within the group.

Dismissing the report of the crisis, the Secretary of the Professionals in Ondo Unity Forum, Engr. Ralph Adetimehin, described the allegation as baseless, false, tissues of lies, neither here or there, while those behind the allegations are faceless.

Adetimehin said some politicians within the party who claimed to be Foot Soldiers of the Unity Forum are becoming jittery, noting that the rising popularity of the group had been a source of worries to them.

He maintained that the sponsor of the rumour are not members of Unity Forum but merchants of lies and said “It is worrisome that these few individuals, who are not members of the Unity Forum, could choose this odd time to play politics of lies and mudslinging.

“It is not in our character to dignify lies with a response, we are however compelled by the reasons listed hereunder to react to the press release to let members of the public who may be swayed by this falsehood deserve the truth and we also feel strongly that lies must not be allowed to travel unchallenged”

He explained that the unity forum sometimes constituted a Special Purpose Committee to put in place a seven-man Adhoc Committee with a sole mandate of selecting a unified aspirant for the forum.

“The Adhoc committee was given the mandate to interview, interact, assess and review the presentations of all the aspirants within the fold of the forum and they were to come up with a recommendation on who should be the aspirant of the forum in the coming gubernatorial primary election of our great party.

“This was supported and applauded by all our members, leaders and the gubernatorial aspirants without any verbal or written protest as regards the composition and membership of the committee.

“It is on the basis of the general acceptability of the Adhoc Committee that prompted all the Gubernatorial Aspirants to attend the screening exercise as scheduled by the committee.

“The Adhoc Committee has since interviewed, interacted, and reviewed the presentations of all the aspirants and has concluded its assignment.

“In line with the term of reference given to the committee, we are aware it has submitted a sealed report to the Special Purpose Committee for its consideration as soon as the mood of the nation improves”

Adetimehin however, said those behind the mischief and lies belong to two classes, of non-members of the Forum who have prefered aspirant and developed the fear that their preferred governorship aspirants are not likely to emerge.

“Therefore, these few individuals must splash mud of lies and allegations against the members of the committee who were carefully selected and approved by all the aspirants based on verified parameters.

“The other class are the few individuals who are already getting set to defect to the PDP and are afraid of the rising profile of the Ondo APC Unity Forum thereby ready to sponsor some willing allies in the first group, who have been conquered by hunger and fear, to destabilize Unity Forum before they take their leave to PDP where their hearts now belong.

“We are aware of the huge investment deployed by their sponsors to prosecute their devilish mission. The public is hereby put on notice that they are poised to spit more lies in the days ahead in preparation for their defection to the PDP.

“Our forensic investigations have revealed the sponsors of these few agents of destabilization. We wish to assure the public that in due course, we shall unmask their identities.

“The public is hereby advised to treat their noise as tissues of lie and absolute falsehood, it should accordingly be disregarded”

The group,however, reiterated their support for the former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, and other notable leaders of the group who are poised to sail the APC to the winning ways.

