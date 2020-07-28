Ondo 2020: Monarch threatens to deal with perpetrators of political violence in Owo

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
The Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, on Tuesday vowed to deal with perpetrators of violence in the town, warning those with criminal tendencies to leave the town ahead of the forthcoming governorship election or incur the wrath of land.

Oba Ogunoye who issued this warning in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area after meeting with traditional leaders and stakeholders over the political violence that erupted in the town following the emergence of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Supporters of the governor and another aspirant in the race for the governorship seat, Mr Olaide Adelami, clashed in Owo, where many people were injured and property destroyed, disrupting the peace of the ancient town.

Akeredolu emerged as the winner of the governorship primary, defeating nine others including Adelami who also hailed from Owo, and this led to a clash between the two groups in the town.

The Olowo, however, in a statement, signed by his media aide, Mr Sam Adewale, warned hoodlums fomenting trouble in the town to desist from the acts or face the wrath of the gods.

The monarch who expressed sadness over the recent developments in the town insisted that the act of violence must stop or perpetrators must be ready to face the wrath of the law.

He said the traditional ruler and the stakeholders identified those giving the people of the town sleepless nights as political thugs who have been taking advantage of the political activities in the state to cause a crisis in the town.

The monarch called on traditional chiefs to find a lasting solution to the violence, saying peace must return to Owo, urging politicians to play the game by the rules.

The monarch said he will not hesitate to invoke the traditional curse on recalcitrant perpetrators who are fond of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the community while hiding under political activities to settle personal scores amongst them.

Stakeholders at the meeting which include the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, frowned over the crisis and stressed the need for security agents to curtail violence in the town.

The stakeholders said there was no need for the clash which resulted in violence in the town some days after the result of the election had been declared and a winner had emerged from the primary election.

The stakeholders ordered the security agents in the town to arrest those involved in the crisis, and said
efforts should be geared towards mopping up arms and ammunition used during the fracas.

 

