Ondo 2020: Jimoh Ibrahim not member of our party, says Ondo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, on Saturday, said the business mogul and politician, Jimoh Ibrahim, was not a member of the party, as he had defected from PDP to the Accord Party before the 2016 governorship election in the state.

The party denial of Ibrahim’s membership was sequel to his claim that he dumped PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Speaking on Ibrahim, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Kennedy Peretei explained that Ibrahim left the party prior to the 2016 governorship election in the state.

According to Peretei, Ibrahim political presence in Ondo state was his campaign office branded with his billboard and posters with Accord party logo and colour.

He maintained that Ibrahim worked for the emergence of governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the 2016 election and was rewarded for the hatchet job by the APC government.

Peretei stated in the statement that “Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim is not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“It would have been unnecessary to dignify the claims of Jimoh Ibrahim’s ranting of PDP being dead with a response, if not for the benefit of the unsuspecting public”

He explained that “Before the 2016 Governorship Elections, his only presence in Ondo State was an Accord Party office branded with his billboard and posters.

“He granted interviews in the media stating his membership of the Accord Party. It was therefore surprising when he turned round to team up with factional National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Ali-Modu Sheriff, declaring his intention to be Governor of Ondo State.

“When the Supreme Court declared Eyitayo Jegede, as the authentic candidate of PDP for the Governorship Election, Jimoh Ibrahim openly worked for APC/ Rotimi Akeredolu in that Election.

“It was clear he did a hatchet man’s job for the APC federal government that gave him the Police Affairs Commission contract.

“Jimoh Ibrahim celebrated the APC victory at the polls in 2016. How can the same character claim to be a member of the PDP?” he queried.

He stressed further that “since Ibrahim joined politics in 2003, he has never won in his Igbotako Ward. His claim to any kind of political relevance is only in the media. On ground, he is a paper tiger.

“Akeredolu will have the shock of his life when Jimoh Ibrahim calls for the vehicles he has ” donated” for the Campaigns.

“These same vehicles were donated to Accord Party, rebranded and donated to PDP. When he withdrew them after the 2016 Election, some persons took Ibrahim to Court.

“The matters are still pending in Court. To Ibrahim, everything is business and maybe looking for areas to scam the government and people of Ondo State.

“These vehicles are scraps, more than eight years on Nigerian roads. He should stop parading himself as member of our party and fathom followers decamping with him to APC.”

Ibrahim, last Friday joined the APC in the state at his Igbotako country home, declaring that PDP is dead in Ondo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…Jimoh Ibrahim not member

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…Jimoh Ibrahim not member Jimoh Ibrahim not member

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…Jimoh Ibrahim not member Jimoh Ibrahim not member