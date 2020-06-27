Ondo 2020: Jegede urges PDP to reward consistency, loyalty

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has urged members and leaders of the party to reward consistency and loyalty as they choose the standard-bearer of the party for the October governorship poll.

Jegede, in a statement on his behalf by former Ondo State Commissioner for the Environment, Chief Lebi Adepiti, called for fairness, equity and justice in the handling of issues in the party.

Jegede was the candidate of the party in the 2016 governorship poll.

He noted that it was the efforts of members who stayed to rebuild the party that turned it into the “beautiful bride” that people are now running into from other parties.

“When we were toiling and building, they were enjoying in the greener pastures they ran to.

“Now that they are running back, they want to have their cake and eat it. Ask them, where is their sense of fairness and justice?

“Some people abandoned the party and left it in the lurch. People like me did not jump ship. We stayed back, rebuilt and reorganised the party.

“Thank goodness that our efforts paid off. Despite “Federal might” and all their manipulations, we secured two senatorial seats and half of the House of Representatives seats in the 2019 general elections. We even beat them hands down in the presidential election in the state

“The same people who deployed “Federal might” against us then are now running to us. God is great!

“Those who thought the PDP would die in the state have been disappointed.

“We are waxing stronger and I admonish our members and leaders to allow the will of party members, who are rooting for me, to be freely expressed during the coming primaries,” he said.

Jegade added that he had no ill-feelings against those joining the PDP from the APC and other parties.

“The more, the merrier. It is a game of numbers,” he added.

Jegede then expressed the optimism that he would clinch the PDP ticket and eventually win the Ondo State governorship poll slated for October this year by INEC.

