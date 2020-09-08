Ondo 2020: Jegede promises to address insecurity if elected

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, on Tuesday, promised to put an end to insecurity in the state if elected into office as governor.

Jegede who stated this during the party’s campaign visit to Ikakumo, in Akoko North-East local, described as alarming the level of insecurity in the state and assured the residents of adequate protection against kidnappers and other criminals.

Jegede who assured that insecurity would become a thing of the past, frowned at the many lives lost to kidnappers and other criminals, noting that there is no development in an environment where peace does not exist.

He assured that once PDP is given the mandate to govern the state, the security of lives and property would be given priority.

Jegede said “We are highly concerned for your welfare and are worried over the onslaught of kidnappers and other criminals in Akoko border communities.

“I want to assure you of effective security arrangement that will stamp out the incidence of kidnapping, disruptive invasions and other criminal activities, in these areas,”

He also disclosed that his administration would revive the agricultural sector, assuring farmers in the area that farm input and grants-in-aid would be provided for them, while his government would establish agro-allied industries to provide sustainable markets for their farm produce.

Jegede reiterated his desire to “crash the current high tuition and school fees imposed on parents by the current administration.

“I know how many of you toil day and night to fend for your children, and adding to the burden through exorbitant school fees is wicked,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of PDP leaders in Ikakumo, Mr Tunde Obaide, disclosed that the community which shares borders with Kogi and Edo States were prepared to keep vigil against the infiltration of machinery

“Ikakumo is a gateway town. We have anointed all the border points in unison and God will help us to ward off whoever intends to subvert the people’s will, come October 10,”

He disclosed that most the communities in the area, which include Ikakumo, Akunu, Iboropa, Ise and Auga, had adopted Jegede and were prepared to vote for the PDP candidate in the October governorship election.

