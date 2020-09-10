Ondo 2020: I will prioritise welfare of the people ― Jegede

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, on Thursday, assured that his government would prioritise the welfare of people if elected the state governor in the October 10 governorship election.

Jegede who stated this while featuring on a programme monitored on ARISE Television, said his government would ensure a reduction in the tuition of tertiary institutions in the state.

He said apart from this, free maternal care would be reintroduced in the state to cushion the effect of the hardships brought by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state

Jegede said “We have divergent positions on a lot of things. While the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in and increase the tuition in all our tertiary institutions, we believe that should not happen. I believe that the fees should be made affordable to all our students.

I believe that Ondo State can afford that because it has been done before. I believe that we should bring down the fees.

“While the APC government believed that they should hike the fees that are payable in all our health institutions, I will not share that view.

“I believe that the people should be the focus of the government and those high fees in the name of IGR should come down because access to medicare should not be a matter of IGR.

“Akeredolu government believes that our pregnant women should pay high fees when they want to access maternal care when they go to the hospital for delivery, I do not share that view. We believe that our pregnant women should have access to free maternal services.

“Akeredolu government believes that people do not need help and that they can help themselves. But we believe that we should be able to assist those who are in the business of commerce, those who are in the business of industries for them to take off so that they can provide the much-needed employment for our people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…