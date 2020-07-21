Ondo 2020: I stepped down for strong, united APC ― Ife Oyedele

Some 24 hours after withdrawing from the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stepping down for governor Rotimi Akeredolu, an aspirant, Ife Oyedele said his decision to step down for Akeredolu was borne out of his desire to build a strong and united APC.

Oyedele, who stated this in Akure, said that stepping down should not be seen as being financially induced to paving way for Akeredolu but said it is strictly in the interest of the party.

Oyedele, who is the Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), said he is a party man and the decision of the party is supreme.

He also assured the party and its candidate in the election of support to ensure the party emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election.

He maintained that he was never induced financially to drop his ambition or negotiated for the refund of the funds spent in the campaign saying the “only thing I negotiated for is the welfare and interest of the people of the state in terms regards federal appointments and recruitments.”

He said “I did not ask them to refund or give me any money. I told the governors and others in the meeting that Ondo State must have a blueprint for development in order to guarantee the future of youths of Ondo State.

“I’ve remained consistent for the love of the party and the love of the nation and of course, Ondo State. So, I must take decisions that are in the best interest of the nation, the party and the state and the party.

“So, when it was time for me to take the decision in the interest of the party and the citizens of Ondo State, it was not difficult to bury my ego, to bury my needs and to take the decision that I consider to be in the best interest of the people.

“The important thing is that we are working in the interest of the people of Ondo State. The most important thing to me is that we must build the APC family in Ondo State.”

Speaking on the alleged move by some of the aspirants to pursue the outcome of the primaries in court, Oyedele maintained that the Interest of the state and people must override personal interest.

According to Oyedele, “whatever they do, they must continue to work in the interest of the citizens of Ondo State. I’ve spoken to the Governor and he has promised that whatever it is that he has done that people are not pleased with, he will correct it and work for the interest of the people of Ondo State.

“Governor Akeredolu has also promised that he will not victimise those who did not support his second term bid. Those who want to go to court, it is their own right to do so but do it according to the law and we cannot afford to be distracted in the next four years.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE