Ondo 2020: I am propelled by the call to serve ― Ondo Deputy governor

Less than 60 days to the governorship election in Ondo State, the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, on Friday formally joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state on the platform of the party.

The deputy governor who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June this year and contested for the PDP governorship ticket but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

He, however, resigned his membership of the PDP to join ZLP last weekend before he was unveiled as the party flag bearer of the party in the October 10 governorship election

Speaking during his official defection to ZLP, Ajayi hinged his desire to join ZLP on his strong conviction that the narrative could be changed to bring unprecedented development to the state, saying the people of the state deserve real positive change and not just a change.

He said: “I am here to officially announce to you that I am a bonafide member of ZLP today and decamped to ZLP with my teeming supporters across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“I am taking this action based on the calls and advice from all my supporters across the state and I assure you that the state will soon witness new dawn, peace and progress

“I am humbled by calls, advice and demands from critical stakeholders, supporters and most importantly, the generality of the people as the arrowhead of a new dependable, credible and vibrant alternative alliance for a desirable leadership for the state.

“The collective wishes and yearnings of the good people of Ondo State remain the impetus for the bid to wrestle the governance of the state from a political demagogue,” he concluded.

He said after critical analysis the terrain, he decided to found the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as the dependable platform to rescue Ondo State from a lacklustre, nepotistic and clannish leadership.

“Today, I formally join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), to achieve the noble cause of giving Ondo State a new direction and purposeful leadership. I call on all my teeming supporters, friends, followers and the admirers of good governance to show commitment and dedication by mobilizing and campaigning for the Zenith Labour Party in their various wards across the state.

Ajayi urged his supporters across the state to commence mobilisation across the wards and local government areas to ensure victory for the party in the next election.

He said “I went you to move out in your large number and mobilise for ZLP and ensure victory for our party. We are in the governorship race to change the narrative.

“I want to assure you that rigging will not be allowed in this forthcoming governorship election and we will do everything to make your vote count in the election.”

Admitting Ajayi into ZLP fold, the state Chairman of the party, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja described Ajayi as a big fish for the party which calls for a celebration.

He emphasised that the ideology of the party is deeply rooted in the social-democratic ethos which is fighting for the welfare of the people, inequality,

“The manifesto of our party is to invest in massive infrastructural facilities, human capital development through the democratisation of access to education by all, make health facilities available and accessible to the people

“You would recall that all the above and even more were faithfully implemented during the administration of our National leader and former governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko as governor of the state between 2009 to 2016”.

Akinlaja, however, called on political class not to heat up the polity and said “let us moderate our activities, de-emphasise thuggery and not encourage violence in any form as the lives of our people are very, very important”

With the development, the ZLP is set to substitute its governorship candidate, Benjamin Rotimi with Ajayi for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

