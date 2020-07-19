Ondo 2020: Group alleges deputy governor of plan to buy delegate with $1000

Two days to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Ondo State, a group within the party, Ondo Grassroot Movement, on Sunday said a plot to buy the delegates for the election by one of the aspirants in the race has been uncovered.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr. Taiwo Akinfehinwa, who stated this during a press conference in Akure, Ondo state capital, specifically alleged the state deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, of planning to induce the delegate with $1000 each.

Akinfehinwa who called on the party leadership to ensure that the process of picking a candidate for the party is free and fair said the leadership of the party should ensure that the exercise that is supposed to be an avenue to choose a credible candidate for the party did not end up in the hands of the highest bidder.

According to the group, who alleged that the deputy governor has perfected his plans on how to distribute the money to the delegates across the 18 local government areas of the state through his trusted political associates before the commencement of the primary election.

He alleged that Ajayi’s second wife, who is a banker and who lives in one of the deputy governor’s houses in Lekki phase one is already in contact with some currency exchange service (Bureau d Change) to convert millions of naira into dollar.

“We have been informed by some of our party delegates that the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has allegedly promised to offer each delegate $1000. On Wednesday in Ondo State, we may experience rain of dollar during the PDP governorship primary.

“Some of these delegates are already jubilating to cash out, while others felt that selling their votes may deny the party the great opportunity to produce a credible candidate and which may later spell doom on the party during the main election.

“We are also aware of the roles being played by Ajayi’s second wife, who lives in Lekki Phase one. This Ajayi’s wife, who is also a senior official in the banking sector is currently making frantic effort to change millions of naira to dollar.

“We are calling on our delegates not to give room for money bag politicians to decide the fate of the party.

They should all remember that Agboola Ajayi cannot wash himself off from the maladministration of Governor Akeredolu Oluwarotimi’s government where he spent three and half years as second in command”. The group alleged

Reacting to the allegation, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr. Babatope Okeowo described the allegation as beer parlour gossip.

He said “we don’t react to beer parlour gossips, the deputy governor has met with all delegates and has never promised to give anybody any money. We don’t need to buy their conscience before voting for the deputy governor.”

Over 2000 delegates are expected to participate in the party primary that will produce a candidate for the party for the October 10, 2020, gubernatorial poll in the state.

Ajayi, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for PDP will be contesting the party’s ticket with seven other aspirants.

Tribune