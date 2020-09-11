Ondo 2020: Fire outbreak will not affect election ― INEC

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday described the fire incident that occurred at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure as unfortunate, especially when the governorship election in the state is at the corner.

Akeredolu who visited the scene of the incident expressed shock at the level of the damage, charged the commission to unravel the cause of the fire incident.

The governor commended the determination of the INEC to still conduct the forthcoming governorship despite the ugly incident and assured that the same government would be ready to render any assistance to the commission in any area where it would not be termed as being partisan.

Akeredolu said “As you promised us that by the grace of God the election will still be held on that day, that is soothingly, but it will be a great cost to INEC because for you to replace all those card readers it would be at great cost.

“We sympathise with you and we want INEC to know that the people of this state are really concerned and are with you at this point in time in this calamitous situation.

“We are with you and whatever you think we can do that will not be termed as being partisan because whatever we do now could be misinterpreted since we are in an election period, but no doubt we have to come as government and not as contestants

“I can see the determination from how you spoke that the election will still hold on the 10th of October, we are so sorry about this.”

Speaking the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Rufus Oloruntoyin Akeju, disclosed that the fire affected and destroyed about 5,141 Smart Card Readers meant for the election, but said necessary arrangements have been put in place for the replacement of the damaged materials.

According to him, the cause of the fire outbreak still remained unknown but said security agencies have commenced investigation to unravel the cause of the incident.

He, however, allayed the fear of the people of the state that the incident would not affect the conduct of the governorship election in the state slated for October 10th, 2020 in any form.

He said all the non-sensitive materials for the election, several trainees have been embarked upon to build the capacity of the Commission’s staff ahead of the election.

He explained that “between 7.15 pm and 7.30 pm on Thursday, 10th September 2020, an incident of fire outbreak was noticed when most of the Commission staff had gone home.

“The fire incident actually affected the Smart Card Readers Store. In all, 5,141 Card Readers that were inside the Metal Compartment (Store) when the fire erupted were completely destroyed.

“Up till now, the actual cause of the fire is unknown but relevant security agencies have commenced an investigation and you will be further briefed as events unfold.”

He however said, let me use this medium to allay the fears of the electorate, political parties and our stakeholders and the good people of Ondo State that the fire incident will not affect the conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo state in any form neither will it lead to the postponement of the election.

The state headquarters of INEC in Akure was on late Thursday gutted by fire, exactly 30 days to the governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, reactions have been trailing as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state expressed shock over the fire disaster at the Ondo INEC office, where valuable documents and equipment related to the conduction were destroyed a month to the election.

In a statement issued and signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, who described the situation as unsettling said the party received the news of the fire incident that engulfed a container with over 5000 card reader machines with great disappointment.

The party queried the incident noting some lapses on the part of the electoral body, INEC saying

“Is INEC saying it does not have an internal mechanism to curtail fire outbreak in her office?

“Is the metal container containing the over 5000 card reader machines connected to electricity? If so, was the electricity supply not put off after the official close of work at 05.00 pm?

“Where were the security officers on duty at the time the fire started? Why was it that fire engulfed a container housing over 5000 card reader machine within a few minutes?”

The PDP said “all these questions are important for INEC to answer the good people of Ondo State as we cannot afford to go into an election in the next 30 days with a compromised system.

“The PDP noted the comment of INEC that the October 10 election won’t be affected by this development, but this is not enough from a Commission whose existence is being funded by taxpayers money.

“We want to believe that INEC will come to equity with clean hands and play the role of an unbiased umpire during and after the election.”

Also, the PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, said a foul play should not be rule out of the fire incident and said rigging plan might be underway.

The Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organization (EJCO) in a statement signed by Head, Media Research for the organisation, Mr Samuel Fasua said, “We cannot rule out a foul play in the mysterious fire that completely razed down the state INEC office; now, our fate is in the hands of God.

“We smell a rat in all of this, knowing that the next scene in what looks like a drama of the absurd may lead to steps that can tinker with the authentic INEC voters’ list, with yesterday’s fire incident as an alibi.”

The campaign group called on the National Chairman of the INEC, Mr Mahmood Yakubu, to, as the ultimate umpire in the electoral body, order a thorough probe of the suspicious fire incident, and bring its perpetrators to book.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also expressed shock over the fire incident at the state office of INEC.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said “although, fire incident could happen at any time, yet the party is more concerned that the unfortunate occurrence happened a few weeks to the gubernatorial election.

“While the party declines to join the pontificating wagon to condemn and apportion blame on the unfortunate development, we believe strongly that the gravity of what has happened demands prompt action from the security agencies to immediately unravel what actually transpired, to forestall a recurrence.

“We call on the national headquarters of INEC to do all it could to ensure the incident does not result in setbacks in its preparation for the governorship election in October”

The embattled deputy governor of the state and the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Hon. Agboola Ajayi, also expressed concerns over the fire outbreak, saying the incident happened less than 30 days to the governorship election in the state.

He said “the fire incident coming barely four weeks before the governorship election fixed for October 10, 2020, should worry every responsible and reasonable citizen of Ondo State.

The deputy governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, called for the investigation of the fire incident and brings those culpable to face the wrath of the law.

He, however, queried that “why did the fire target the store where card readers meant for the election were kept?

“The law enforcement agencies should ask if the intention of those responsible for inferno is to seek the postponement of the election or the cancellation of the use of card readers for accreditation.

“The people of Ondo State are waiting patiently for the outcome of the investigation as they will not tolerate any ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to subvert the wish of the electorate.”

In another development, a group, Democracy Vigilance Network (DVN) has alleged INEC of colluding with the APC to manipulate the forthcoming governorship election in the state by importing card readers used during the last governorship election in Kogi state election to Ondo State.

The group in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Ben Olutomisin and made available to journalists in Akure, alleged that this was why genuine card readers were burnt in Akure INEC office, saying the action of the is capable of setting the state that the on fire.

The statement said: “The commission and APC want a modern-day, large-scale repeat of the 1983 riot in Ondo State. They are trying to foist a candidate already rejected by the people on them.

“The international community should be alerted about the likely aftermath of the plot. If they succeed in manipulating the electoral process in favour of a rejected candidate, they will have tested the resolve of the Ondo people and patriotic Nigerians.

“Was it a coincidence that the so-called fire outbreak coincided with the visit of an INEC Commissioner, Festus Okoye, to Ondo State?

“As peace-loving citizens, we are asking the international community, including the European Union, the African Union and the United States government, to prevail on APC not to set Nigeria on fire.

“The nation has travelled this road before when the INEC office in Ido Osi, Ekiti State, a PDP stronghold, was burnt, and the Court of Appeal consequently deemed all votes cast in the area void and declared Kayode Fayemi governor of Ekiti State. Therefore, what happened in Akure is an obvious plan to subvert the will of Ondo voters and truncate democracy in broad daylight.

“These desperadoes should not turn Ondo State into a theatre of war. INEC must demonstrate that it has not been heavily induced to manipulate the election in favour of the ruling party,”

But INEC REC, Akeju said there was no plot by INEC or its officials to manipulate the forthcoming governorship election to favour any party or its candidate, and promised to make the outcome of the investigation on the inferno public,

He said the commission will not do anything contrarily to subvert the wish of the people.

