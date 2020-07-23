Ondo 2020: Fasua emerges SDP candidate

An educationist, Mr Tope Fasua, on Thursday emerged as the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State and would fly the party’s flag in the October 10 governorship election.

Dasha emerged as the party’s candidate after two other contestants, Mr Festus Owolola and Otunba Bamidele Oduwale, withdrew from the race.

Speaking during the affirmation of Fasua as the party flagbearer in the forthcoming governorship election, the National Vice Chairman, South West, of the party, Mr Bade Falade, said the two aspirants stepped down before the contest.

He explained that eight delegates were accredited from each of 18 local government area of the state to elect SDP candidate.

He said “Fasua emerged as our candidate for the Oct. 10 election when the other aspirants stepped down for him.

“Having met all the guidelines of our party, Mr Peter Oyeleye Fasua is hereby returned elected as the candidate of SDP for the Ondo State governorship election,” he said.

The National Vice Chairman charged members of the party to work Fasua, to ensure victory for the party in the election saying the SDP has become a formidable platform to win the election in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Fasua appreciated the delegates and other aspirants for believing in him to be the party flag bearer for the Oct. 10 governorship election.

“Ondo State has what it takes to be one of the best states in the country but due to the bad government, something has not gone well in the state.

“For this coming election, we shall win with the cooperation of the party’s members and the people of the state.

“SDP is in the race to bring good dividend of democracy to the people at the grassroots,” he said.

Other national leaders in attendance were state chairmen of Ebonyi, Edo, Ogun, Kogi, Rivers, Osun, Lagos, Delta, Adamawa and Akwa-Ibom.

Meanwhile, the National Vice Chairman has said there was no division in the Ondo State chapter of the party and saying the party is waxing stronger to save the country from the current security and economy challenges.

“For avoidable of doubt, we as a party, we are here to fulfil the righteousness to elect our own candidate that will bear the flag of the party for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

“Let me use this opportunity to let the people of the state know that as a party we are one, there is no form of faction or iota of destruction within the party.

“SDP is one in Nigeria and in Ondo State, there is no division in SDP and we are ready to win the Oct. 10 governorship in Ondo State.

“Prof. Tunde Adediran is the party National Chairman and other officers are helping him to move them forward and in Ondo State, we have a caretaker committee in place headed by Dele Ogunbameru,” he said.

