Ondo 2020: Court remands seven suspected political thugs in prison

Seven suspected political thugs who were arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command, last weekend for being in possession of unlawful firearms have been dragged before an Akure Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested with a branded campaign vehicle of a political party by the security operatives in Ikaro area in Ifon headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Grace Olowoporoku, explained that the suspects were caught with locally made single and double barrel guns totalling seven with live cartridges and thereby committed an offence of felony contrary to and punishable under section 3 (1) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The DPP who tendered an application prayed the court to remand the suspects in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Olokuta Akure since it lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The Presiding Magistrate, Tope Aladejana, however, ordered the remand of the seven suspects in prison to enable the police to conclude its investigations on the crime.

Speaking on the matter, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Adekola Olawoye (SAN) said it is the duty of any responsible government to protect her citizens under the provisions of law.

Olawoye, while querying the intention of the suspects parading the quiet town of Ifon with unlawful firearms and other dangerous weapons under the pretence of a political rally, admonished that election should not be seen as do or die affairs.

Magistrate Tope Aladejana, however, adjourned the matter till 22nd October 2020.

