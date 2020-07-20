Ondo 2020: Avoid disparaging comments ― Ajayi tells PDP aspirants

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Agboola Ajayi

The Ondo State deputy governor and an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has cautioned against disparaging comments against any of the aspirants of the party, ahead of the party’s primary.

Agboola who said the primary goal of all the party aspirants should be centred on how to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state rather than trading blames.

Speaking through his Campaign Organization, Agboola advised all campaign to be issues-based urging them to desist from attacking personalities.

The Director-General of the Campaign Organization, Dr Kola Ademujimi assured that the campaign organisation would uphold the tenets of democracy before, during and after the party’s primary fixed for Wednesday and the general election fixed for October.

He, however, said a political culture of decency and focus has been the hallmark of Ajayi’s Campaign Organization since the commencement of the campaign to convince committed and patriotic party faithful to entrust the mandate in the hands Ajayi.

ALSO READ: Assistant police commissioner, others to arrest indiscriminate waste dumpers in Oyo

He said, “as an organization, we have deliberately refrained to haul abuses at any gubernatorial aspirants, not because of lack of what to say but due to our belief that only one person will emerge as the governorship candidate after the coming primary elections on Wednesday, 22nd of July, 2020 and such insults and invectives will be irrevocable to the detriment of the chances of our party in the long run.”

Our collective political experiences and maturity have shown that the onus will yet be on all of us as committed party members, after the primary elections, to campaign for that democratically-elected candidate of our dear party to win the October governorship election in Ondo State.

“We also like to thank our elder statesmen and women who refused to join habitual name-callers and mudslingers in taking up sticks and stones against our enchanting aspirant and his campaign organizers.”

Ademujimi urged members to pray and work together for a rancour-free, truly democratic, transparent, fair and credible process.

He said whoever receives the baton to run the governorship race of the PDP, would definitely oust the current occupiers of the government house by winning the October 2020 Governorship election in Ondo State.

 

