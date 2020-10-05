Ondo 2020: APC, ZLP trade blames over suspended campaign rally

Ondo State government and the leadership of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on Monday trade blames over the suspension of the campaign rally of ZLP scheduled for Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

While the state government said it has uncovered a plot hatched by the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi, to orchestrate an attack against his own convoy, the ZLP said the campaign rally was put off following intelligent reports that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has perfected plots to lay siege of attacks on the supporters and members of the ZLP.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, who revealed that the plans was foiled by the state government who got wind of the orchestrated violence.

Ojogo explained that the latest plans of the ZLP was designed to paint the ruling APC in the state and the governor of the state, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, of being behind the attack but said it was foiled before it could be carried out.

He explained that “Information at the disposal of the Ondo State Government is to the effect that the Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi has hatched a plot to organize an attack on his convoy.

“The incident is planned for today and targeted to be seen to have been carried out by supporters of a political party as he visits Owo as part of his campaign tour.

“The Ondo State Government has implicit confidence in the capacity of the security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to skirmishes in the last three weeks.

“We are, however, persuaded to believe that most of such attacks are organized by ‘the loud victims’ to demonize the Government and paint an savoury atmosphere of insecurity as we approach the October 10 election.”

Speaking further, Ojogo said “In the case of today’s planned imaginary theatre of violence, Ajayi, characteristically, desires not the seat of governor.

“His motive is to create crisis and play the ignoble role of an underdog and victim in order to attract public sympathy. No lie has an endless speed.

“The State Government wishes to reiterate its sustained call on the security agencies to heighten their surveillance and stem every untoward move in the direction of a peaceful election.

“Providing adequate security for Ajayi as he tours Owo today, can only be a potent effort to forestall a dangerous slide into perfidy”

But the ZLP maintainer that the party’s rally in Owo town was suspended following reports that Akeredolu has perfected plans to attack the campaign

The Director-General of Agbo/Gboye Campaign Organization, Dr. Kola Ademujinmi, who stated this said some members of the ZLP were attacked ahead of the rally scheduled for Owo.

Ademujinmi said that the “Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and candidate of the APC and his party have become so hostile since they’re aware of the imminent defeat staring at them at the October 10 governorship election.

“The Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi has always said and wishes to reiterate that his aspiration to provide purposeful leadership for Ondo State doesn’t worth the blood of any citizen of the state.

“The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has conducted a clinical campaign across 17 local government areas in the state without any blemish.

“We therefore, urge our teeming supporters in Owo Local Government Area to continue with the house to house campaign and mobilisation.”

