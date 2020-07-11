Ondo 2020: APC members protest against indirect primary

About a week to the primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, supporters of the aspirants who are against the mode of primary allegedly adopted by the national leadership of the party for the forthcoming primary on Saturday protested against the decision of the party.

The protesters, who gathered at popular Oba Adesida Road, Akure, the state capital, said the steps taken by the leadership of the party would spell doom for the party if the indirect primary used to choose the party’s flagbearer for the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions such as ‘ We want direct primary for the sake of equity and good of all’, ‘ We don’t want Zamfara State experience, give us direct primary in Ondo State,’ ‘ APC is our party, give us direct primary,’ ‘ Save Ondo APC, direct primary will save our party from imminent collapse’, among others

The leader of the protesters, Barrister Segun Ogodo said the protest was organised to let the National Caretaker Committee of the party know that the APC members in Ondo State would not accept the indirect mode of primary.

He said, ” We have to protest against indirect primary because the attempt by the committee to impose it on us will not do the party any good.

“There is a peculiar situation in Ondo State, we have two factional state executives and in such a case, indirect primary would not work in the state.

” Out of 11 cleared aspirants, 10 chose direct primary but only one person said he wanted indirect so if the majority of the party members say they want direct primary, the wish of the minority should not be imposed on the majority. This is democracy.”

Another protester, Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye, said all the APC members want direct primary because there were two parallel executives.

He said the party leaders should give room for equity, saying the wish of the majority of members should be respected, noting that without equity the whole process would be thwarted.

” We are asking for equity, the caretaker committee should listen to the 10 governorship aspirants, they must not adopt direct primary because they know the mood of the members in Ondo State.

” They must not adopt a mode that will give advantage to a certain aspirant over others, that is why we say we want equity.”

However, the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Ade Adetimehin, insisted that there was no faction in the state chapter of the party, and maintainer that he remains the authentic chairman of the party, and did not aware of any court case against his state executive.

The mode of primary to be used by the APC in the state has been causing crisis in the party, though the party never announced the mode it will use for the Ondo APC primary officially.