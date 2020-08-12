Ondo 2020: APC Elders Forum endorses Akeredolu for second term

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state, the Elders Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has endorsed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for a second term in office, urging the governor to consolidate and sustain his good works, policies and programmes.

The Elders forum of the party who stated this in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Akure, the state capital, noted that the governor has done exceptionally well in infrastructure and economic development in the state.

The group in the communique signed by its Chairman, Senator Olorunnimbe Farukanmi, called for more developmental projects across the state, saying they would appreciate a greater performance in the next four years in road development, water provisions, education among others.

They advised the governor to always be ready to represent the unifying and rallying point for the party, urging him to continue to sustain his closeness with the committee as the party prepares for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

The Elders said “the committee are full of numerous professionals that are ready to give useful ideas to enable the state to achieve greater development in future”

While congratulating the governor on his recent victory during the APC gubernatorial primary election, the elders also commended other aspirants who participated in the primary, over their pledge to support Akeredolu to ensure victory for the party and to move the state forward.

The communique read “The elder’s committee would continue to meet from time to time to consider all manners of useful development projects that will assist the state to move forward.

“All APC elders in the 18 local governments must continue to meet at the local goverment and state levels to work for the progress and development of the state.

“They will continue to mobilise the citizens to give the Ondo State government greater support”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE