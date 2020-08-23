The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday.

The chairman of Ondo State Independent National Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin who made this known while announcing the results of the election said the commission is still awaiting the result of four local government areas.

According to him, the chairmanship seats were uncontested in five of the local government areas and the seats were declared for the APC candidates in the areas.

The five local government areas include Akoko North East, Ose, Ifedore, Odigbo and Irele local government area and declared the APC candidates as the winner of the contest.

The Electoral Commission Chairman said the results from the four local government of Akoko North West, Southwest, Idanre and Ondo East are being expected.

The APC won the chairmanship seats in Akure South, Ese Odo, Ilaje, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Okitipupa Ondo west, Owo and Akure North.

Dinakin said the certificate of return would be issued to the winners immediately after the commission receives other outstanding results.

Ten political parties participated in local government election in the state which was conducted after three and half years of the APC administration in the state.

The main opposition in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) abstained from the local government election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…APC clears Ondo LGsAPC clears Ondo LGs

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…APC clears Ondo LGs APC clears Ondo LGs

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…APC clears Ondo LGs APC clears Ondo LGs