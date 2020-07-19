Ondo 2020: APC aspirants in dark over venue, delegates list for primary

Lees than 24 hours to the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, governorship aspirants have expressed concerns over the non-disclosure of the venue of the election and the delegate lists for the election.

Speaking on behalf of the 11 aspirants who embraced direct mode of primary, Mr. Ife Oyedele, said most of the aspirants have been put in the dark and have no access to the delegate’s list meant for exercise.

Oyedele who described the non-accessibility to the delegates’ list by aspirants as worrisome, said a lot of controversies are still surrounding the conduct of the party’s primary in the state.

Oyedele, said “the controversies surrounding the primaries are normal things in politics and that is why we are contesting issues.

“If you disagree with something, you find a solution to it. But what is uppermost on my mind is that the APC as a party must survive in Ondo State and we must win the election.

“I believe very sincerely that I’ll emerge as the candidate and if it comes the other way, I’ll not abandon the party at any point in time. I’ll always stand by the APC, but we are calling on the party leadership to make available the list of delegates for the election”

Meanwhile, a self-acclaimed factional chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Henry Olu-Olatuja, who condemned the decision of the party leadership party to adopt indirect mode of primaries against the clamour for direct by 11 of the 12 aspirants, said this is an invitation to post primaries crisis.

Olatija who claimed to be supported by the 11 aspirants said all the aspirants will participate in the primaries despite the irregularities but said the delegate list of the party must not be altered to favour the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

“The party is not preparing for the success of the primaries. For the past three weeks, we have been clamoring for direct mode of primary for the party’s governorship ticket but the power that be from the national leadership of the party announced that indirect mode has been adopted for the primaries, meaning the delegates will decide who will become the party’s candidate.

“As at the moment, I have 11 contestants out of the 12 cleared for the exercise by the party’s screening committee with me. We have not heard any information on how the exercise will go.

” The venue has not been agreed upon. The list of delegates that will participate in the primaries has not been made available to the aspirants.

“The question is which list of delegates will they use for the primaries and who generated the list?.

“We have our own list across the state as well as the list of executives that emanated from congress. With two factions of the party in the state, which of the executives is authentic.

“The situation we are is a dangerous situation, the list we suspected they wanted to use is going to be provided from the government side but we won’t boycott the election. All the 11 aspirants on our side will participate in the primaries.”

However, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Alex Kalejaiye has disclosed that about 3000 delegates will participate in the party’s primary exercise scheduled for today.

“The delegates consists of 12 each from the 203 wards, 72 from the state executive. We have delegates from local government areas.

“We have House of Assembly and National Assembly members as automatic delegates. We also have special delegates,” Kalejaye said.

Tribune