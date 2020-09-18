Some three weeks to the governorship election in Ondo state, the Senior Special Assistant to governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Political matters, Andrew Ogunsakin, on Friday, resigned his appointment.

Ogunsakin resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the governor, intimating the governor of his desire to step aside from the cabinet to heed the call of the people of his constituent.

The letter read “Permit me, your Excellency, to use this medium to convey my irrevocable decision to resign my office as Senior Special Assistant on Political (South) to the Governor of Ondo State with effect from today, September 18, 2020

“The call of my constituents on me to join the train to actualize a common aspiration different from what is offered by your government and your party stands at the root of my decision to quit at this point.

“Being an appointee, this will necessarily conflict with the performance of my duty to you hence my resignation.

“I thank your Excellency for the opportunity afforded me to serve the good people of Ondo State as SSA, for the period I was in office

“Once again, Sir please accept my appreciation and very high regard”

However, it was gathered that Ogunsakin has perfected all arrangements to defect to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) during the today’s (Saturday) campaign flag-off of the party in Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Minister of state in the Federal Ministry of environment Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor has commended the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) for its efforts in ensuring that the activities of modern Biotechnology and its products are properly regulated.

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the protection of schools and learning centres across the country from violence and all forms of attacks.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in a statement on Wednesday, commemorating the first International Day for the Protection of Education from Attack, stated that the protection of learners, teaching and non-teaching personnel, schools and learning centres from all forms of attacks was an obligation of government and all relevant stakeholders.