Ondo 2020: Akeredolu to inaugurate campaign committee

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will today (Wednesday) inaugurate his campaign committee for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the spokesperson of Akeredolu Campaign Organisation, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, who said the event will hold on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.

The statement read that “Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will tomorrow (Wednesday) inaugurate the various committees of his governorship campaign council ahead of the forthcoming October 10 gubernatorial poll.

“This follows the announcement of the members and committees of the campaign council as approved by the governor.

“The event which holds at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) is slated for 11 am.

“Members of the various campaign committees are expected to be seated at the venue of the inauguration by 10 am.”

